243 West 60th Street

Amenities
The Adagio, located near Lincoln Center in Manhattan's cultural center, offers its residents world-class amenities, including a health club, indoor heated pool, outdoor tennis courts, and a garage. And this apartment comes with its own storage space. This mint condition one bedroom apartment has wonderful park-like city views, from the Brazilian hardwood floors to the 11-foot high ceilings, and unmatched custom finishes. The breakfast bar has a Caesar stone countertop, opening onto the kitchen's exquisite macassar cabinetry with top-of- the-line fixtures and appliances (Miele, Gaggenau, Bosch). There is an in-unit Miele washer and dryer and a powder room too. The bedroom, with custom-designed wall to wall closets, has an ensuite spa-like bathroom with marble walls, wenge wood vanity, and a large soaking tub. Best of all is the radiant-heated limestone floor. Designed by Andreas Escobar and opened in 2008, the Adagio, built for those who like to be pampered, has only 40 units and a 24 hour white glove staff, a resident's lounge overlooking the lovely formal garden and a well-equipped health club. Swimming pool and tennis courts are shared with the neighboring building. The neighborhood is dotted with green spaces--vest-pocket parks and playgrounds-- and the beautiful Riverside Park walkway. Lincoln Center and Fordham University are your nearby neighbors and so are all the restaurants, shopping and services you could ask for.