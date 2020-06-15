All apartments in New York
New York, NY
243 West 60th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

243 West 60th Street

243 West 60th Street · (646) 872-8480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

243 West 60th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6C · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 814 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
The Adagio, located near Lincoln Center in Manhattan's cultural center, offers its residents world-class amenities, including a health club, indoor heated pool, outdoor tennis courts, and a garage. And this apartment comes with its own storage space. This mint condition one bedroom apartment has wonderful park-like city views, from the Brazilian hardwood floors to the 11-foot high ceilings, and unmatched custom finishes. The breakfast bar has a Caesar stone countertop, opening onto the kitchen's exquisite macassar cabinetry with top-of- the-line fixtures and appliances (Miele, Gaggenau, Bosch). There is an in-unit Miele washer and dryer and a powder room too. The bedroom, with custom-designed wall to wall closets, has an ensuite spa-like bathroom with marble walls, wenge wood vanity, and a large soaking tub. Best of all is the radiant-heated limestone floor. Designed by Andreas Escobar and opened in 2008, the Adagio, built for those who like to be pampered, has only 40 units and a 24 hour white glove staff, a resident's lounge overlooking the lovely formal garden and a well-equipped health club. Swimming pool and tennis courts are shared with the neighboring building. The neighborhood is dotted with green spaces--vest-pocket parks and playgrounds-- and the beautiful Riverside Park walkway. Lincoln Center and Fordham University are your nearby neighbors and so are all the restaurants, shopping and services you could ask for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 West 60th Street have any available units?
243 West 60th Street has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 243 West 60th Street have?
Some of 243 West 60th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 West 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
243 West 60th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 West 60th Street pet-friendly?
No, 243 West 60th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 243 West 60th Street offer parking?
Yes, 243 West 60th Street does offer parking.
Does 243 West 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 243 West 60th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 West 60th Street have a pool?
Yes, 243 West 60th Street has a pool.
Does 243 West 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 243 West 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 243 West 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 West 60th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
