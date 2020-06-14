All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

241 West 97th Street

241 West 97th Street · (212) 381-2214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

241 West 97th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5M · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
pool
Bright and airy 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom pre-war home with 9'6" high-beamed ceilings and excellent closet space, washer dryer. The grand south-facing living room gets great light and flows seamlessly off the dining area and open kitchen, perfect for gathering and entertaining. The renovated windowed kitchen comes with a large Liebherr refrigerator, Viking range and microwave, Bosch dishwasher, deep stainless steel sink. The marbled kitchen comes with ample cabinetry and counter space and has under-counter lighting in place. There are two large closets in the foyer and a separate dining area off the kitchen that easily fits eight people. Windowed air conditioning units in every room and all closets have custom shelving and drawers throughout. This home comes with a full-sized vented Whirlpool washer and dryer. Every bedroom can comfortably fit a queen sized bed with end tables and there is tremendous closet space in each room. There are two windowed bathrooms with marble tiling and shower stall and one of the bathrooms has a full sized tub.

The Sabrina Condominium is a full service 24-hr doorman building located on a prime Upper West Side location, only one block to the 1, 2, & 3 trains at the 96th street and Broadway and only three blocks to the B & C trains on Central Park West and 97th street. The nearby shopping center on Columbus Avenue has a Whole Foods, HomeGoods, T.J. Max, Michaels, and Chipotle. This location is right in the middle of both Riverside Park and Central Park and less than 20 minutes to Midtown Manhattan. Apartment is investor-owned, ongoing rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 West 97th Street have any available units?
241 West 97th Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 West 97th Street have?
Some of 241 West 97th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 West 97th Street currently offering any rent specials?
241 West 97th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 West 97th Street pet-friendly?
No, 241 West 97th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 241 West 97th Street offer parking?
No, 241 West 97th Street does not offer parking.
Does 241 West 97th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 West 97th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 West 97th Street have a pool?
Yes, 241 West 97th Street has a pool.
Does 241 West 97th Street have accessible units?
No, 241 West 97th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 241 West 97th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 West 97th Street has units with dishwashers.
