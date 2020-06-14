241 West 97th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman pool

Bright and airy 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom pre-war home with 9'6" high-beamed ceilings and excellent closet space, washer dryer. The grand south-facing living room gets great light and flows seamlessly off the dining area and open kitchen, perfect for gathering and entertaining. The renovated windowed kitchen comes with a large Liebherr refrigerator, Viking range and microwave, Bosch dishwasher, deep stainless steel sink. The marbled kitchen comes with ample cabinetry and counter space and has under-counter lighting in place. There are two large closets in the foyer and a separate dining area off the kitchen that easily fits eight people. Windowed air conditioning units in every room and all closets have custom shelving and drawers throughout. This home comes with a full-sized vented Whirlpool washer and dryer. Every bedroom can comfortably fit a queen sized bed with end tables and there is tremendous closet space in each room. There are two windowed bathrooms with marble tiling and shower stall and one of the bathrooms has a full sized tub.



The Sabrina Condominium is a full service 24-hr doorman building located on a prime Upper West Side location, only one block to the 1, 2, & 3 trains at the 96th street and Broadway and only three blocks to the B & C trains on Central Park West and 97th street. The nearby shopping center on Columbus Avenue has a Whole Foods, HomeGoods, T.J. Max, Michaels, and Chipotle. This location is right in the middle of both Riverside Park and Central Park and less than 20 minutes to Midtown Manhattan. Apartment is investor-owned, ongoing rental.