Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

241 West 36th Street

241 West 36th Street · (646) 980-3262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

241 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018
Garment District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-R · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
elevator
doorman
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
media room
This spacious corner loft is available for immediate occupancy in the up-and-coming Garment District. With plenty of space to be converted into a 2-bedroom, the apartment features 10'5" beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and generous windows with two exposures to offer versatile space for open loft living. Light comes pouring into the expansive 20' x 32' living/dining room from eight oversized windows facing north and west, in an open setting with endless options for furniture arrangements. Other highlights include a large kitchen, sunny bedroom, abundant closet space, an upstairs loft area with multiple closets, an additional sizable storage space on the 12th floor, and a private laundry room with full size washer and dryer.

Enjoy living in a true industrial-inspired loft. 241 West 36th Street is an Art Deco co-op in the heart of the Garment District that originally served as a button factory. The building has two passenger elevators and a separate entrance for freight/package delivery. The location is outstanding near the High Line, newly-developed Hudson Yards, theaters, 9th Avenue gourmet shops and plentiful restaurants. Access to public transportation is unparalleled with the 1, 2, 3, A, C, E trains, PATH, NJ Transit and LIRR right nearby. Easy board approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 West 36th Street have any available units?
241 West 36th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 West 36th Street have?
Some of 241 West 36th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 West 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
241 West 36th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 West 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 241 West 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 241 West 36th Street offer parking?
No, 241 West 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 241 West 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 West 36th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 West 36th Street have a pool?
No, 241 West 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 241 West 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 241 West 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 241 West 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 West 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
