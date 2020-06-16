Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry media room

This spacious corner loft is available for immediate occupancy in the up-and-coming Garment District. With plenty of space to be converted into a 2-bedroom, the apartment features 10'5" beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and generous windows with two exposures to offer versatile space for open loft living. Light comes pouring into the expansive 20' x 32' living/dining room from eight oversized windows facing north and west, in an open setting with endless options for furniture arrangements. Other highlights include a large kitchen, sunny bedroom, abundant closet space, an upstairs loft area with multiple closets, an additional sizable storage space on the 12th floor, and a private laundry room with full size washer and dryer.



Enjoy living in a true industrial-inspired loft. 241 West 36th Street is an Art Deco co-op in the heart of the Garment District that originally served as a button factory. The building has two passenger elevators and a separate entrance for freight/package delivery. The location is outstanding near the High Line, newly-developed Hudson Yards, theaters, 9th Avenue gourmet shops and plentiful restaurants. Access to public transportation is unparalleled with the 1, 2, 3, A, C, E trains, PATH, NJ Transit and LIRR right nearby. Easy board approval.