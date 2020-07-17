240 East 27TH Street

Amenities

***8 Month Lease Assignment***With an option to renew. I recommend you schedule a viewing as soon as possible. It's a doorman Building, quiet, 2 bedrooms plus the Kips Bay neighborhood is fantastic. Nice touches add to the apartment's lovely feel including high ceilings. The windows let in alot of sun to brighten up the space. The apartment has onsite laundry.You might never need it with the city's many restaurant options, but the kitchen was recently renovated and features tile floors. You'll find plenty of storage, a gas oven, a gas range, a full-sized refrigerator, and a dishwasher.The bedroom has good storage, hardwood flooring, and a window with a view. Inside the bathroom you'll find marble finishes and good storage. Walking distance to the Empire State Building, Madison Square Garden, 3rd Avenue's fantastic shops and lively restaurants! Call Irina for more information 347-982-7003