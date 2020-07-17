All apartments in New York
Find more places like 240 East 27TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
240 East 27TH Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

240 East 27TH Street

240 East 27th Street · (347) 982-7003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Kips Bay
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

240 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
valet service
***8 Month Lease Assignment***With an option to renew. I recommend you schedule a viewing as soon as possible. It's a doorman Building, quiet, 2 bedrooms plus the Kips Bay neighborhood is fantastic. Nice touches add to the apartment's lovely feel including high ceilings. The windows let in alot of sun to brighten up the space. The apartment has onsite laundry.You might never need it with the city's many restaurant options, but the kitchen was recently renovated and features tile floors. You'll find plenty of storage, a gas oven, a gas range, a full-sized refrigerator, and a dishwasher.The bedroom has good storage, hardwood flooring, and a window with a view. Inside the bathroom you'll find marble finishes and good storage. Walking distance to the Empire State Building, Madison Square Garden, 3rd Avenue's fantastic shops and lively restaurants! Call Irina for more information 347-982-7003

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 East 27TH Street have any available units?
240 East 27TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 East 27TH Street have?
Some of 240 East 27TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 East 27TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 East 27TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 East 27TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 East 27TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 240 East 27TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 240 East 27TH Street offers parking.
Does 240 East 27TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 East 27TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 East 27TH Street have a pool?
No, 240 East 27TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 East 27TH Street have accessible units?
No, 240 East 27TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 East 27TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 East 27TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 240 East 27TH Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Bristol
300 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
The Belmont
320 E 46th St
New York, NY 10017
The Andover
1675 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity