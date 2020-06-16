236 West 52nd Street

Amenities

Furnished studio in the heart of Midtown. Rent for 3 months or 1 year. Dark oak hardwood floors. Queen bed, sofa, and chair included. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets along with stainless steel appliances. Dishes, silverware, glasses and even a coffee maker are included. High ceilings and three curtained windows draw in the natural sunlight (southern exposure). The bathroom has sliding bathtub doors along with a decorative curtain. Good closet space. 236 w 52nd is 2 blocks away from several subway stops (1,2,3,A,C,E,B,D,N,Q,R,W).