All apartments in New York
Find more places like 236 West 52nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
236 West 52nd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

236 West 52nd Street

236 West 52nd Street · (646) 300-1272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Theater District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

236 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit C-2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Furnished studio in the heart of Midtown. Rent for 3 months or 1 year. Dark oak hardwood floors. Queen bed, sofa, and chair included. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets along with stainless steel appliances. Dishes, silverware, glasses and even a coffee maker are included. High ceilings and three curtained windows draw in the natural sunlight (southern exposure). The bathroom has sliding bathtub doors along with a decorative curtain. Good closet space. 236 w 52nd is 2 blocks away from several subway stops (1,2,3,A,C,E,B,D,N,Q,R,W).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 West 52nd Street have any available units?
236 West 52nd Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 West 52nd Street have?
Some of 236 West 52nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 West 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
236 West 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 West 52nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 236 West 52nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 236 West 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 236 West 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 236 West 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 West 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 West 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 236 West 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 236 West 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 236 West 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 236 West 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 West 52nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 236 West 52nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity