Last updated June 22 2020 at 9:20 PM

234 Mott Street

234 Mott Street · No Longer Available
Location

234 Mott Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Apartment Features:-Bedrooms fit Queen Sized Beds -Living Room fits a Couch, Tv and Table -Marbled Bathroom-Private Outdoor Space -Exposed Brick -Granite Countertop Kitchen-Stainless Steel Appliances-Dishwasher-Wine Cooler -W/D in unit-Pet Friendly Price is based off 1 month free on a 12 month lease.Contact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comWHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7270

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Mott Street have any available units?
234 Mott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 Mott Street have?
Some of 234 Mott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Mott Street currently offering any rent specials?
234 Mott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Mott Street pet-friendly?
No, 234 Mott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 234 Mott Street offer parking?
No, 234 Mott Street does not offer parking.
Does 234 Mott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 Mott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Mott Street have a pool?
No, 234 Mott Street does not have a pool.
Does 234 Mott Street have accessible units?
No, 234 Mott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Mott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Mott Street has units with dishwashers.
