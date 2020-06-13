All apartments in New York
230 West 56th Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:45 AM

230 West 56th Street

230 W 56th St · (212) 452-6205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 68B · Avail. now

$14,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
media room
Fabulous views await you from every room of this beautiful 3 bedroom / 3 bath residence available for immediate occupancy. Located high atop Central Park on the 68th floor of one of the City's premier condominium buildings, The Park Imperial, the graciousness and expansiveness of this home is in its every detail from the floor-to-ceiling glass windows showcasing north, south and eastern exposures to the 10 ft ceilings.

As you enter the corner master bedroom suite, two window walls of glass will envelope you in sunshine by day and the vibrant lights of the city by night. The marble master bath is ensuite and frames the view through its oversized window just above your deep soaking tub. The customized furniture and abundant closet space reflect the exclusive design of Roche Bobois, giving your home a truly distinctive feel.

If cooking is your passion, indulge yourself in your spacious kitchen equipped with a Subzero refrigerator, top of the line appliances and terrific counter space.

Perhaps you prefer relaxing and enjoying a movie from your home projection system and drop down movie screen. And if you have some work-related needs, simply adjourn to your third bedroom which is presently configured as a home office with an installed Murphy bed, giving you the flexibility of a study and a sleeping area.

The ease of electronic upgrades surround you in this home - custom lighting, solar and blackout electronic window treatments, air conditioning/heating units - all controlled with the push of a single Lutron button.

The Park Imperial is one of New York's premier luxury condominiums with white glove service including 24 hour doorman/concierge and an on-site resident manager. Amenities include a state-of-the art fitness center, outfitted with Life Fitness equipment and Peloton bikes, conference rooms, and the Imperial Club with its catering kitchen, warming fireplace and outside terrace. Located in one of Manhattan's most convenient locations within close proximity to Central Park, Lincoln Center, Columbus Circle, shopping, theater, fine dining and all public transportation. Please note, this is a FURNISHED rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 West 56th Street have any available units?
230 West 56th Street has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 West 56th Street have?
Some of 230 West 56th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 West 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 West 56th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 West 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 230 West 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 230 West 56th Street offer parking?
Yes, 230 West 56th Street does offer parking.
Does 230 West 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 West 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 West 56th Street have a pool?
No, 230 West 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 West 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 230 West 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 West 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 West 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
