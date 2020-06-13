230 West 56th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities conference room concierge doorman gym parking garage media room

Fabulous views await you from every room of this beautiful 3 bedroom / 3 bath residence available for immediate occupancy. Located high atop Central Park on the 68th floor of one of the City's premier condominium buildings, The Park Imperial, the graciousness and expansiveness of this home is in its every detail from the floor-to-ceiling glass windows showcasing north, south and eastern exposures to the 10 ft ceilings.



As you enter the corner master bedroom suite, two window walls of glass will envelope you in sunshine by day and the vibrant lights of the city by night. The marble master bath is ensuite and frames the view through its oversized window just above your deep soaking tub. The customized furniture and abundant closet space reflect the exclusive design of Roche Bobois, giving your home a truly distinctive feel.



If cooking is your passion, indulge yourself in your spacious kitchen equipped with a Subzero refrigerator, top of the line appliances and terrific counter space.



Perhaps you prefer relaxing and enjoying a movie from your home projection system and drop down movie screen. And if you have some work-related needs, simply adjourn to your third bedroom which is presently configured as a home office with an installed Murphy bed, giving you the flexibility of a study and a sleeping area.



The ease of electronic upgrades surround you in this home - custom lighting, solar and blackout electronic window treatments, air conditioning/heating units - all controlled with the push of a single Lutron button.



The Park Imperial is one of New York's premier luxury condominiums with white glove service including 24 hour doorman/concierge and an on-site resident manager. Amenities include a state-of-the art fitness center, outfitted with Life Fitness equipment and Peloton bikes, conference rooms, and the Imperial Club with its catering kitchen, warming fireplace and outside terrace. Located in one of Manhattan's most convenient locations within close proximity to Central Park, Lincoln Center, Columbus Circle, shopping, theater, fine dining and all public transportation. Please note, this is a FURNISHED rental.