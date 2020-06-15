All apartments in New York
23 King Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:42 AM

23 King Street

23 King Street · (646) 723-3022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 King Street, New York, NY 10014
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this gorgeous Soho NO FEE One Bedroom floor-through apt with Home Office or Guest bedroom on opposite ends of the apt. Can be and has been used as a Two Bedroom. There are beautiful original wide plank hardwood floors throughout. The total rooms in order are-- Home Office or small Bedroom, Bathroom, Central Living room, Galley Kitchen, Dining Area, Large Bedroom. There is good light from north and south exposures.

This is rare opportunity for this price. Avail 06/01 for a select few. Sorry, no floor plan is available. FaceTime tours by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 King Street have any available units?
23 King Street has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 23 King Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 King Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 King Street pet-friendly?
No, 23 King Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 23 King Street offer parking?
No, 23 King Street does not offer parking.
Does 23 King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 King Street have a pool?
No, 23 King Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 King Street have accessible units?
No, 23 King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 King Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 King Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 King Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 King Street does not have units with air conditioning.
