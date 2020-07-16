All apartments in New York
229 Front Street
Last updated June 22 2020 at 9:12 PM

229 Front Street

229 Front Street · (718) 913-5812
Location

229 Front Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
NO BROKER FEE

Listed: 03/08/17

Available: Immediately

Gorgeous 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom duplex loft complete with massive living space, soaring 14ft timber ceilings, exposed brick, hardwood floors, ample closet/storage space, huge windows that sunbathe your entire space, laundry in unit,zoned heat and air, modern open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and elevator opening directly into the apartment. 

This incredible loft is located in the heart of Manhattan's historic Seaport, perfect for exploring its many restaurants, bars and shops such as the Salty Paw, Ambrose Lobster Rolls, Flavors Cafe, Acqua at Peck Slip Restaurant/Wine Bar, Smorgasburg, Fulton Stall Market, Jeremy's Ale House, Equinox and more. Short walk to the Brooklyn Bridge, Battery Park, South Street Seaport and Wall Street.

Convenient access to the A,C,E,2,3,4 and 5 subway lines.

Alia Basley

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

New York Casa Group

64 Fulton Street, Suite 1105

New York, NY 10038

Tel No.: 7189135812

Email: abasley@nycasagroup.com

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Front Street have any available units?
229 Front Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 Front Street have?
Some of 229 Front Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Front Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 Front Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Front Street pet-friendly?
No, 229 Front Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 229 Front Street offer parking?
No, 229 Front Street does not offer parking.
Does 229 Front Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 Front Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Front Street have a pool?
No, 229 Front Street does not have a pool.
Does 229 Front Street have accessible units?
Yes, 229 Front Street has accessible units.
Does 229 Front Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Front Street does not have units with dishwashers.
