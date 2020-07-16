229 Front Street

Amenities
NO BROKER FEE
Listed: 03/08/17
Available: Immediately
Gorgeous 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom duplex loft complete with massive living space, soaring 14ft timber ceilings, exposed brick, hardwood floors, ample closet/storage space, huge windows that sunbathe your entire space, laundry in unit,zoned heat and air, modern open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and elevator opening directly into the apartment.
This incredible loft is located in the heart of Manhattan's historic Seaport, perfect for exploring its many restaurants, bars and shops such as the Salty Paw, Ambrose Lobster Rolls, Flavors Cafe, Acqua at Peck Slip Restaurant/Wine Bar, Smorgasburg, Fulton Stall Market, Jeremy's Ale House, Equinox and more. Short walk to the Brooklyn Bridge, Battery Park, South Street Seaport and Wall Street.
Convenient access to the A,C,E,2,3,4 and 5 subway lines.
