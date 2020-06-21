All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:23 AM

227 East 12th Street

227 East 12th Street · (212) 381-6532
Location

227 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
A few blocks from Union Square Park, this charming cooperative building on East 12th Street is a wonderful place to call home! Located on the third floor, this sunny and spacious studio apartment features high ceilings, an oversized south-facing window, through-wall air conditioning unit, hardwood floors, a separate updated pass-through kitchen great for meal prep (**new counter tops and cabinetry will be installed by mid-June), large closet and overhead storage, plus a nicely sized and updated bathroom with a tub that is perfect for a relaxing bubble bath. Other thoughtful characteristics include a ceiling fan, cleverly placed built-in shelving, a gorgeous wall of exposed brick and access to a private storage closet in the building for a nominal fee! Cable/internet ready, and a laundry room in the building will tick off the last of the boxes on your list!

Close to subways, buses, CitiBike, stellar restaurants and cafes, as well as tons of every day conveniences. Cats are OK, but no dogs please. Available for early June occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 East 12th Street have any available units?
227 East 12th Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 East 12th Street have?
Some of 227 East 12th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
227 East 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 East 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 227 East 12th Street offer parking?
No, 227 East 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 227 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 East 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 227 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 227 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 227 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 227 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 East 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
