227 East 12th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

A few blocks from Union Square Park, this charming cooperative building on East 12th Street is a wonderful place to call home! Located on the third floor, this sunny and spacious studio apartment features high ceilings, an oversized south-facing window, through-wall air conditioning unit, hardwood floors, a separate updated pass-through kitchen great for meal prep (**new counter tops and cabinetry will be installed by mid-June), large closet and overhead storage, plus a nicely sized and updated bathroom with a tub that is perfect for a relaxing bubble bath. Other thoughtful characteristics include a ceiling fan, cleverly placed built-in shelving, a gorgeous wall of exposed brick and access to a private storage closet in the building for a nominal fee! Cable/internet ready, and a laundry room in the building will tick off the last of the boxes on your list!



Close to subways, buses, CitiBike, stellar restaurants and cafes, as well as tons of every day conveniences. Cats are OK, but no dogs please. Available for early June occupancy.