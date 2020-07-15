All apartments in New York
227 E 60TH ST.
Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:49 PM

227 E 60TH ST.

227 East 60th Street · (917) 543-2077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

227 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Call Howard Hauptman 917-543-2077 today to see this NO FEE True 1 Bedroom in a Charming Townhouse on a Beautiful Block in the Center of the Upper East Side. The Bedroom fits a Queen size Bed other Furniture. Large Living Room with French Doors & Oversized windows Letting in Lots of Light. The Bedroom also has French Doors & Both lead out to Juliet Balconies. The Kitchen is open & Renovated. The Bathroom is also Renovated. There are 2 Large Closets with overhead storage. Located at 227 East 60th St. You are steps to the 4,5,6,N,R,W,Q,F trains, Bloomingdales, Serendipity, 57th St Whole Foods, Movie Theaters also many Fine Restaurants & Shops. Call Howard today to arrange a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 E 60TH ST. have any available units?
227 E 60TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 227 E 60TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
227 E 60TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 E 60TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 227 E 60TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 227 E 60TH ST. offer parking?
No, 227 E 60TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 227 E 60TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 E 60TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 E 60TH ST. have a pool?
No, 227 E 60TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 227 E 60TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 227 E 60TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 227 E 60TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 E 60TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 E 60TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 E 60TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
