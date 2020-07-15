227 E 60TH ST.

Amenities

Call Howard Hauptman 917-543-2077 today to see this NO FEE True 1 Bedroom in a Charming Townhouse on a Beautiful Block in the Center of the Upper East Side. The Bedroom fits a Queen size Bed other Furniture. Large Living Room with French Doors & Oversized windows Letting in Lots of Light. The Bedroom also has French Doors & Both lead out to Juliet Balconies. The Kitchen is open & Renovated. The Bathroom is also Renovated. There are 2 Large Closets with overhead storage. Located at 227 East 60th St. You are steps to the 4,5,6,N,R,W,Q,F trains, Bloomingdales, Serendipity, 57th St Whole Foods, Movie Theaters also many Fine Restaurants & Shops. Call Howard today to arrange a viewing.