Amenities

recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities

***BRIGHT & SPACIOUS TRUE 1BR//1BTH w/VERY LARGE LIVING SPACE on E 59th between 2nd & 3rd!* Awesome location- You are right at the intersection of the Upper East Side and Midtown East- blending all of its conveniences! 2 minute walk to 4/5/6/N/R/W Trains and 2 blocks away from the Whole Foods at 57th St! Commuting and shopping just does not get easier than this location! *5TH FLOOR (Walk-Up)***Bedroom will fit a queen sized bed and has a closet. Additional hallway closet provides extra storage. Updated Kitchen and Windowed bathroom!North facing, gets great natural light.AVAILABLE FOR JANUARY 15TH/LATE JANUARY LEASE START DATE!!Please CALL or TEXT JOYCE LIENDO to schedule a viewing today!