225 Eighth Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher rent controlled stainless steel gym doorman

One Month Free Rent - Rent Stabilized in Chelsea! Large true 2 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms home situated in well kept 24 hour Doorman building with laundry, fitness center, and resident mezzanine. This is a huge South facing apartment that is flooded in natural light, and has big open unobstructed views. It has 2 large bedrooms on either side of the spacious living room privacy, massive closets, 2 big full bathrooms, and a chic fully appointed modern chefs kitchen with large granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a dish washer. To view give me a call or send me an email.