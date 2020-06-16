All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

225 Eighth Avenue

225 8th Avenue · (212) 508-7192
Location

225 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-A · Avail. now

$5,294

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
rent controlled
stainless steel
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
rent controlled
One Month Free Rent - Rent Stabilized in Chelsea! Large true 2 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms home situated in well kept 24 hour Doorman building with laundry, fitness center, and resident mezzanine. This is a huge South facing apartment that is flooded in natural light, and has big open unobstructed views. It has 2 large bedrooms on either side of the spacious living room privacy, massive closets, 2 big full bathrooms, and a chic fully appointed modern chefs kitchen with large granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a dish washer. To view give me a call or send me an email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Eighth Avenue have any available units?
225 Eighth Avenue has a unit available for $5,294 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Eighth Avenue have?
Some of 225 Eighth Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Eighth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
225 Eighth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Eighth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 225 Eighth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 225 Eighth Avenue offer parking?
No, 225 Eighth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 225 Eighth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Eighth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Eighth Avenue have a pool?
No, 225 Eighth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 225 Eighth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 225 Eighth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Eighth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Eighth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
