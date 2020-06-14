All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

222 Riverside Drive

222 Riverside Drive · (212) 906-9375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
gym
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
tennis court
This gracious two-bedroom home showcases generous dimensions, bright, southern exposures and a view of Riverside Park. The layout lends itself to tranquil entertaining and living, with an inviting entry foyer, a spacious living room with three windows and a separate dining area. The two bedrooms, located on either side of the expansive living room, can each fit a queen-sized bed, and each adjoins its own marble-clad bath with tub. Storage options abound with four closets, built-ins, a pantry and extensive kitchen cabinetry. Stainless-steel appliances and an in-home washer and dryer make for convenient and contemporary living.

Designed by noted firm Fox and Fowle Architects, 222 Riverside Drive is a full-service condominium with parking garage, gym, playroom, laundry room, bicycle storage room and additional storage. Residents enjoy the services of a full complement of building staff, including a resident manager and full-time doorman and concierge.

Three blocks from the 1, 2 and 3 trains and also served by the B and the C, the surrounding neighborhood offers gourmet shopping and dining such as Whole Foods, Westside Market, Birch Coffee, sweetgreen, Carmine's, Miyako Sushi and Talia's Steakhouse and Bar. Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Columbia University are only a few subways stops away. One of Manhattan's greenest neighborhoods, the Upper West Side is flanked by the Hudson River Greenway with the West 96th Street Clay Tennis Courts, and, of course, Central Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Riverside Drive have any available units?
222 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 222 Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
222 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 222 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 222 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 222 Riverside Drive does offer parking.
Does 222 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 222 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 222 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 222 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
