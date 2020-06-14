Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel gym concierge doorman

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage tennis court

This gracious two-bedroom home showcases generous dimensions, bright, southern exposures and a view of Riverside Park. The layout lends itself to tranquil entertaining and living, with an inviting entry foyer, a spacious living room with three windows and a separate dining area. The two bedrooms, located on either side of the expansive living room, can each fit a queen-sized bed, and each adjoins its own marble-clad bath with tub. Storage options abound with four closets, built-ins, a pantry and extensive kitchen cabinetry. Stainless-steel appliances and an in-home washer and dryer make for convenient and contemporary living.



Designed by noted firm Fox and Fowle Architects, 222 Riverside Drive is a full-service condominium with parking garage, gym, playroom, laundry room, bicycle storage room and additional storage. Residents enjoy the services of a full complement of building staff, including a resident manager and full-time doorman and concierge.



Three blocks from the 1, 2 and 3 trains and also served by the B and the C, the surrounding neighborhood offers gourmet shopping and dining such as Whole Foods, Westside Market, Birch Coffee, sweetgreen, Carmine's, Miyako Sushi and Talia's Steakhouse and Bar. Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Columbia University are only a few subways stops away. One of Manhattan's greenest neighborhoods, the Upper West Side is flanked by the Hudson River Greenway with the West 96th Street Clay Tennis Courts, and, of course, Central Park.