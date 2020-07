Amenities

TWO BEDROOM / 1.5 BATH East Village Floor Through Townhouse ApartmentLocated at 222 East 11th Street, this one of a kind East Village gem.Master bedroom has en suite full bathroom with bathtub/shower and half bath/powder room is located in the hallway leading to the living area.Unit is floor through and sun filled. There is a wood burning fireplace and exposed brick throughout. Washer/Dryer has just been installed and outside deck completely finished and redone. The lease term is for one year with possible option to renew same price for another year.