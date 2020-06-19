All apartments in New York
Find more places like 219 West 145th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
219 West 145th Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

219 West 145th Street

219 West 145th Street · (814) 882-5255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

219 West 145th Street, New York, NY 10039
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
lobby
NO BROKERS FEE! Newly renovated, bright true 2 Bedroom apartment in super convenient West Harlem area.** unit is located on the second floor of the building (only 1 flight stairs to walk-up)FEATURES INCLUDE:-Updated modern lobby entrance-spacious Kitchen/Living space with TONS of natural light throughout-hardwood floors-larger bedroom fits up to a KING sized bed / smaller bedroom fits up to a FULL sized bed-GREAT location just a few blocks from the 2/3 train and cross town buses -Less than 10 mins walk to nearby 145th St. A/C B/D train stop.Heat Hot Water Included. Live-in super.Pets allowed (w/ no additional deposit required.) CALL/TEXT/EMAIL ME TODAY FOR AN IMMEDIATE SHOWING.Please note:The standard requirements needed in order to secure the apartment is that the potential tenant(s) must make at least 40xs the monthly rent in combined income (shown through bank statements, most recent tax return & pay stubs) OR-you may use an individual to serve as a guarantor for the lease, in which case that person would need to be able to prove having at least 80xs the monthly rent in current savings. If approved on an apartment, all that is due at the lease signing is first months rent 1 months rent as a security deposit. Ledvech1349

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 West 145th Street have any available units?
219 West 145th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 West 145th Street have?
Some of 219 West 145th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 West 145th Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 West 145th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 West 145th Street pet-friendly?
No, 219 West 145th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 219 West 145th Street offer parking?
No, 219 West 145th Street does not offer parking.
Does 219 West 145th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 West 145th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 West 145th Street have a pool?
No, 219 West 145th Street does not have a pool.
Does 219 West 145th Street have accessible units?
No, 219 West 145th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 West 145th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 West 145th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 219 West 145th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity