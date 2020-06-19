219 West 145th Street

Amenities

NO BROKERS FEE! Newly renovated, bright true 2 Bedroom apartment in super convenient West Harlem area.** unit is located on the second floor of the building (only 1 flight stairs to walk-up)FEATURES INCLUDE:-Updated modern lobby entrance-spacious Kitchen/Living space with TONS of natural light throughout-hardwood floors-larger bedroom fits up to a KING sized bed / smaller bedroom fits up to a FULL sized bed-GREAT location just a few blocks from the 2/3 train and cross town buses -Less than 10 mins walk to nearby 145th St. A/C B/D train stop.Heat Hot Water Included. Live-in super.Pets allowed (w/ no additional deposit required.) CALL/TEXT/EMAIL ME TODAY FOR AN IMMEDIATE SHOWING.Please note:The standard requirements needed in order to secure the apartment is that the potential tenant(s) must make at least 40xs the monthly rent in combined income (shown through bank statements, most recent tax return & pay stubs) OR-you may use an individual to serve as a guarantor for the lease, in which case that person would need to be able to prove having at least 80xs the monthly rent in current savings. If approved on an apartment, all that is due at the lease signing is first months rent 1 months rent as a security deposit. Ledvech1349