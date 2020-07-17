All apartments in New York
Find more places like 219 east 69 street 6l.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
219 east 69 street 6l
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

219 east 69 street 6l

219 East 69th Street · (631) 599-0699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

219 East 69th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 6l · Avail. now

$3,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
hot tub
massive brand new 1br/dining area in doorman bldg - Property Id: 264553

Welcome Home! This Palatial 1 bedroom is ripe for the picking. This place is HUGE. Everything in the apartment has a brand new renovation. Brand new flooring throughout the entire unit.

The living space is 25×12.5 from the edge of the breakfast bar. There is plenty of space for you to set up a living room, dining room, and have space left over to practice your tumbling pass. Just check out the pics! The room also gets tons of natural light, but stays quiet because it faces a little courtyard between buildings. So you get your light in the bedroom and living room, but none of the street noise.
The bedroom is so big I don't even know how to describe it. That is a king sized bed in the pictures and there is room for 2 more king sized beds. Why would you want 3 king sized beds? 3 words. Adult. Bounce. House. The bedroom also has a large, wide closet if you're into that sort of thing.
The bathroom also has a brand new renovation with a full tub and shower.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/219-east-69-street-new-york-ny-unit-6l/264553
Property Id 264553

(RLNE5949441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 east 69 street 6l have any available units?
219 east 69 street 6l has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 east 69 street 6l have?
Some of 219 east 69 street 6l's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 east 69 street 6l currently offering any rent specials?
219 east 69 street 6l is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 east 69 street 6l pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 east 69 street 6l is pet friendly.
Does 219 east 69 street 6l offer parking?
No, 219 east 69 street 6l does not offer parking.
Does 219 east 69 street 6l have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 east 69 street 6l offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 east 69 street 6l have a pool?
No, 219 east 69 street 6l does not have a pool.
Does 219 east 69 street 6l have accessible units?
No, 219 east 69 street 6l does not have accessible units.
Does 219 east 69 street 6l have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 east 69 street 6l has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 219 east 69 street 6l?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Somerset
1365 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street
New York, NY 10021
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
148 West 10th Street
148 West 10th Street
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity