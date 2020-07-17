219 east 69 street 6l

Amenities

massive brand new 1br/dining area in doorman bldg - Property Id: 264553



Welcome Home! This Palatial 1 bedroom is ripe for the picking. This place is HUGE. Everything in the apartment has a brand new renovation. Brand new flooring throughout the entire unit.



The living space is 25×12.5 from the edge of the breakfast bar. There is plenty of space for you to set up a living room, dining room, and have space left over to practice your tumbling pass. Just check out the pics! The room also gets tons of natural light, but stays quiet because it faces a little courtyard between buildings. So you get your light in the bedroom and living room, but none of the street noise.

The bedroom is so big I don't even know how to describe it. That is a king sized bed in the pictures and there is room for 2 more king sized beds. Why would you want 3 king sized beds? 3 words. Adult. Bounce. House. The bedroom also has a large, wide closet if you're into that sort of thing.

The bathroom also has a brand new renovation with a full tub and shower.

