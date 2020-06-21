2183 Third Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry bike storage

Video Tour Now Available !



NET EFFECTIVE RENT = $3,300 ( Based on 2 months Free on 14 month lease term) Gross Rent = $3,850



Offering the best of what our city to offer, Tower 119 is home to 58 gorgeous studio, one bedroom and two bedrooms apartments, many of which have private outdoor space. All of the apartments feature hardwood floors; floor to ceiling windows, spacious layouts, and contemporary finishes, complemented by a generous amenity package.



This rare two-bedroom residence features open living and dining areas and dual exposures facing north and south. There are two south facing balconies, one off of the living room and the other off of the master bedroom.

The L shaped kitchen features great counter space, beautiful stone countertops, vertical lift cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.



For your convenience, there is a collection of amenities, which will enhance your living experience:

- Spacious rooftop lounge and sundeck featuring open city views. Furnished with lounging and dining areas.

- Fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment

- Residents lounge with Flat Screen TV

- Bike Storage

- Package Room

- Laundry Room



Conveniently located close to Trains, Buses and MetroNorth.

There are two supermarkets within two blocks of the building. There is easy access to savory dining options, and entertainment. Close proximity to the East River Shopping Plaza.



* The rent indicated in this advertisement is the NER (Net effective rent).

BASED ON 2 Months OF FREE RENT INCENTIVE OFFERED FOR 14 MONTH LEASE TERM W/ IMMEDIATE LEASE START DATE *



PHOTOS ARE OF FURNISHED MODEL WITH SAME LAYOUT !



SEE VIDEO TOUR OF THE APARTMENT