Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:23 AM

2183 Third Avenue

2183 3rd Ave · (212) 750-3802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2183 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1104 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Video Tour Now Available !

NET EFFECTIVE RENT = $3,300 ( Based on 2 months Free on 14 month lease term) Gross Rent = $3,850

Offering the best of what our city to offer, Tower 119 is home to 58 gorgeous studio, one bedroom and two bedrooms apartments, many of which have private outdoor space. All of the apartments feature hardwood floors; floor to ceiling windows, spacious layouts, and contemporary finishes, complemented by a generous amenity package.

This rare two-bedroom residence features open living and dining areas and dual exposures facing north and south. There are two south facing balconies, one off of the living room and the other off of the master bedroom.
The L shaped kitchen features great counter space, beautiful stone countertops, vertical lift cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.

For your convenience, there is a collection of amenities, which will enhance your living experience:
- Spacious rooftop lounge and sundeck featuring open city views. Furnished with lounging and dining areas.
- Fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment
- Residents lounge with Flat Screen TV
- Bike Storage
- Package Room
- Laundry Room

Conveniently located close to Trains, Buses and MetroNorth.
There are two supermarkets within two blocks of the building. There is easy access to savory dining options, and entertainment. Close proximity to the East River Shopping Plaza.

* The rent indicated in this advertisement is the NER (Net effective rent).
BASED ON 2 Months OF FREE RENT INCENTIVE OFFERED FOR 14 MONTH LEASE TERM W/ IMMEDIATE LEASE START DATE *

PHOTOS ARE OF FURNISHED MODEL WITH SAME LAYOUT !

SEE VIDEO TOUR OF THE APARTMENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2183 Third Avenue have any available units?
2183 Third Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2183 Third Avenue have?
Some of 2183 Third Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2183 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2183 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2183 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2183 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2183 Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 2183 Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2183 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2183 Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2183 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 2183 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2183 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2183 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2183 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2183 Third Avenue has units with dishwashers.
