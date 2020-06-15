All apartments in New York
Location

218 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Located on one of the most coveted tree line streets of the Upper East Side, in this magnificent 20 footer townhouse that has a neo- classical limestone and brick facade with only two converted high-end residences. Beautifully scaled rooms in this fully gut renovated townhouse curated by a well-established Developer and Designer. Every aspect of the renovation and design of these units, were restored with the finest finishes and appointments throughout.

One arrives into a gracious Living room and Dining Room that offers a sizable layout with grand proportions for this Parlor Duplex. Resplendent with glorious natural light, in this stunning Parlor Garden Duplex which features pristine walnut stained oak hardwood flooring, soaring ceilings, classic moldings, wood baseboards, picture frame molding and faux wood burning fireplaces. Boasting an intense level of detailing and engineering throughout. All rooms have zoned heat and air-conditioning.

Parlor Floor: One arrives through a virtual secured entry with a private vestibule which leads you into your private entrance to your Townhouse Duplex Apt. his is the quintessential townhouse experience. A chef level kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Honed white slab Calcutta creme marble counter tops that are deep and oversized both in scale and size are complimented by custom cabinetry providing fantastic storage and function. There is an eat-in kitchen with a marble banquet. Right off of the kitchen is dining/living room area that is well appointed and showcases the picture mounding. Opposite from the Dining Room is the Master Bedroom en-suite which offers a beautiful balcony and you are over-looking the tree top garden. There is a faux working fireplace located in this bedroom and a spa level outfitted bathroom. This a 2 bedroom home with a family room / Den that provides a welcome respite from the day to day apartment living.

Garden Floor:There is an elegant wooden staircase located off the living area that leads downstairs to a family room with private laundry room. There are an open family room/ Den that leads to a private laundry room and a large bedroom or two bedrooms with a designer bathroom that provides Jack and Jill access from both bedroom and family room. Both rooms have access to this 700 Sq-Ft garden. This duplex has plenty of storage on both levels.

Parlor Floor: One arrives through a virtual secured entry with a private vestibule which leads you into your private entrance to your Townhouse Duplex Apt. his is the quintessential townhouse experience. A chef level kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Honed white slab Calcutta creme marble counter tops that are deep and oversized both in scale and size are complimented by custom cabinetry providing fantastic storage and function. There is an eat-in kitchen with a marble banquet. Right off of the kitchen is dining/living room area that is well appointed and showcases the picture mounding. Opposite from the Dining Room is the Master Bedroom en-suite which offers a beautiful balcony and you are over-looking the tree top garden. There is a faux working fireplace located in this bedroom and a spa level outfitted bathroom. This a 2 bedroom home with a family room / Den that provides a welcome respite from the day to day apartment living.

Garden Floor:There is an elegant wooden staircase located off the living area that leads downstairs to a family room with private laundry room. There are an open family room/ Den that leads to a private laundry room and a large bedroom with a designer bathroom that provides Jack and Jill access from both bedroom and family room. Both rooms have access to this 700 Sq-Ft garden. This duplex has plenty of storage on both levels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 East 79th Street have any available units?
218 East 79th Street has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 East 79th Street have?
Some of 218 East 79th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 East 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
218 East 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 East 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 218 East 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 218 East 79th Street offer parking?
No, 218 East 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 218 East 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 East 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 East 79th Street have a pool?
No, 218 East 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 218 East 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 218 East 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 218 East 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 East 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
