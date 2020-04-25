All apartments in New York
217 West 106th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 AM

217 West 106th Street

217 West 106th Street · (917) 709-1491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

217 West 106th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Second floor facing south with great light in living/kitchen areas. Very high ceilings, wood floors, moderate size bedroom. It is only 5 to 10 minute walk to the university. Within the area is St. John's the divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores. Transportation is very good with subway line on 103rd St. and 110th St. stations (1/b/c) on Broadway/Central Park West and bus stations. SoveRE73312

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 West 106th Street have any available units?
217 West 106th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 217 West 106th Street currently offering any rent specials?
217 West 106th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 West 106th Street pet-friendly?
No, 217 West 106th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 217 West 106th Street offer parking?
No, 217 West 106th Street does not offer parking.
Does 217 West 106th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 West 106th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 West 106th Street have a pool?
No, 217 West 106th Street does not have a pool.
Does 217 West 106th Street have accessible units?
No, 217 West 106th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 217 West 106th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 West 106th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 West 106th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 West 106th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
