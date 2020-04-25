217 West 106th Street

Amenities

Second floor facing south with great light in living/kitchen areas. Very high ceilings, wood floors, moderate size bedroom. It is only 5 to 10 minute walk to the university. Within the area is St. John's the divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores. Transportation is very good with subway line on 103rd St. and 110th St. stations (1/b/c) on Broadway/Central Park West and bus stations. SoveRE73312