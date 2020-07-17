All apartments in New York
217 East 22nd Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:10 AM

217 East 22nd Street

217 East 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

217 East 22nd Street, New York, NY 10010
Gramercy Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
NO FEE! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!Spacious 1 bedroom apartmentApartment:-Bright and spacious-Hardwood floors-Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances-Great closet space-Gas included in rent - only have to pay for electricity and cable/wifi!Building:-Elevator-Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 East 22nd Street have any available units?
217 East 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 East 22nd Street have?
Some of 217 East 22nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 East 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
217 East 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 East 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 217 East 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 217 East 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 217 East 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 217 East 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 East 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 East 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 217 East 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 217 East 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 217 East 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 217 East 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 East 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
