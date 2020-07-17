217 East 22nd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel elevator some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities elevator internet access

NO FEE! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!Spacious 1 bedroom apartmentApartment:-Bright and spacious-Hardwood floors-Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances-Great closet space-Gas included in rent - only have to pay for electricity and cable/wifi!Building:-Elevator-Laundry