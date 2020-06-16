217-219 West Broadway

Amenities

This spectacular 2800 sqft full-floor loft offers 3 beds, 3.5 bath, private 1,100 sqft terrace with jacuzzi and grill all in a boutique TriBeCa building. The sun-filled massive living space with 12+ft ceilings overlooks West Broadway and Franklin Street. The state-of-the-art cook's kitchen contains Miele appliances and the apartment features floor to ceiling windows, surround sound, Lutron lighting, multi-zone central air and in-unit laundry. The loft has been thoughtfully renovated to meet even the most discerning renter's taste. Building amenities include a private gym, basketball court and full-time super to attend to packages and deliveries. One day approval. Please note, photos are virtually staged.