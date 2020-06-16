All apartments in New York
217-219 West Broadway

217 W Broadway · (917) 940-0676
Location

217 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$24,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
basketball court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
bbq/grill
This spectacular 2800 sqft full-floor loft offers 3 beds, 3.5 bath, private 1,100 sqft terrace with jacuzzi and grill all in a boutique TriBeCa building. The sun-filled massive living space with 12+ft ceilings overlooks West Broadway and Franklin Street. The state-of-the-art cook's kitchen contains Miele appliances and the apartment features floor to ceiling windows, surround sound, Lutron lighting, multi-zone central air and in-unit laundry. The loft has been thoughtfully renovated to meet even the most discerning renter's taste. Building amenities include a private gym, basketball court and full-time super to attend to packages and deliveries. One day approval. Please note, photos are virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217-219 West Broadway have any available units?
217-219 West Broadway has a unit available for $24,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 217-219 West Broadway have?
Some of 217-219 West Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217-219 West Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
217-219 West Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217-219 West Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 217-219 West Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 217-219 West Broadway offer parking?
No, 217-219 West Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 217-219 West Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217-219 West Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217-219 West Broadway have a pool?
No, 217-219 West Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 217-219 West Broadway have accessible units?
No, 217-219 West Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 217-219 West Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 217-219 West Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
