Home
/
New York, NY
/
215 East Broadway
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

215 East Broadway

215 East Broadway · (347) 921-2111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 East Broadway, New York, NY 10002
Two Bridges

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nestled in the bustling area of Two Bridges, Chinatown and Lower East Side with walking distances to Essex Crossing, Trader Joe, Target, trendy bars, hip restaurants, art galleries, banks, and shopping just steps away from your front door.

-New renovated Building.
-Modern kitchen updated with stainless steel appliances such dishwasher and microwave.
-Unit faces the front street of East Broadway with abundance of natural lights.
-Hardwood Floors
-Spacious walk in closet
-3 flights walk-up.
-Tenants responsible for electricity and cooking gas. Owner pays heat and hot water.
-Near Subway "F" train to the East Broadway stop and "J/M/Z" at Delancey Stop.
-No Laundry in building (Laundromat is steps around the corner on 207 Clinton St)
Dimensions:
Bedroom 1 (Left BR): 8'9' x 6'7'
Bedroom 2 (Right BR): 9'11' x 7'3'
Living Room: 8'7' x 6'11'

Please note: There multiple units available with similar size, dimension, new appliances in the building with front East Broadway view and lower floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 East Broadway have any available units?
215 East Broadway has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 East Broadway have?
Some of 215 East Broadway's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 East Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
215 East Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 East Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 215 East Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 215 East Broadway offer parking?
No, 215 East Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 215 East Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 East Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 East Broadway have a pool?
No, 215 East Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 215 East Broadway have accessible units?
No, 215 East Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 215 East Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 East Broadway has units with dishwashers.
