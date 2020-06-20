215 East Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Nestled in the bustling area of Two Bridges, Chinatown and Lower East Side with walking distances to Essex Crossing, Trader Joe, Target, trendy bars, hip restaurants, art galleries, banks, and shopping just steps away from your front door.



-New renovated Building.

-Modern kitchen updated with stainless steel appliances such dishwasher and microwave.

-Unit faces the front street of East Broadway with abundance of natural lights.

-Hardwood Floors

-Spacious walk in closet

-3 flights walk-up.

-Tenants responsible for electricity and cooking gas. Owner pays heat and hot water.

-Near Subway "F" train to the East Broadway stop and "J/M/Z" at Delancey Stop.

-No Laundry in building (Laundromat is steps around the corner on 207 Clinton St)

Dimensions:

Bedroom 1 (Left BR): 8'9' x 6'7'

Bedroom 2 (Right BR): 9'11' x 7'3'

Living Room: 8'7' x 6'11'



Please note: There multiple units available with similar size, dimension, new appliances in the building with front East Broadway view and lower floors.