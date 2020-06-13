215 East 10th Street

Amenities
Renovated Wing Two Bedroom in East Village!
......This gorgeous renovated unit offers open kitchen, renovated window bathroom, two separate bedrooms with closets. The property can be used as a 1 bedroom with the second bedroom as a living space or a wing two bedroom. One bedroom has a sleeping loft with large closet underneath the loft. The unit is located on a 4th floor of a charming walk up building. Walking distance to Union Square, shopping, great restaurants and nightlife!
Video tour available!