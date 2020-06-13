All apartments in New York
215 East 10th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

215 East 10th Street

215 East 10th Street · (212) 994-3258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated Wing Two Bedroom in East Village!
......This gorgeous renovated unit offers open kitchen, renovated window bathroom, two separate bedrooms with closets. The property can be used as a 1 bedroom with the second bedroom as a living space or a wing two bedroom. One bedroom has a sleeping loft with large closet underneath the loft. The unit is located on a 4th floor of a charming walk up building. Walking distance to Union Square, shopping, great restaurants and nightlife!

Video tour available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 East 10th Street have any available units?
215 East 10th Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 215 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 215 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 215 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 215 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 215 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 East 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 East 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
