214 West 71st Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

214 West 71st Street

214 West 71st Street · (646) 300-1272
Location

214 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$10,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2,400 SF BROWNSTONE in the Upper West ! Sprawling Triplex Layout! PIN DROP QUIET, yet just one block to everything you could need. South-facing LANDSCAPED GARDEN 17' by 32'. Giant Library / Home Office / Third Bedroom Area in the Basement (16' by 24'). Working Fireplace! Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances! Plenty of cabinet space. Oversized Windows Facing the Garden (SOUTH) ! In-Unit WASHER/DRYER and windowed master bath with garden views! Nearly 12-foot ceilings in the King-sized master bedroom (17' by 16') ! TONS OF CLOSETS /STORAGE! A Rare Find on an Incredibly Beautiful Block. Just one block to 72nd Street Express Subways (1,2,3) and many neighborhood stores such as Trader Joes, Starbucks, Paris Baguette, Bloomingdale's Outlet, Rite Aid and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 West 71st Street have any available units?
214 West 71st Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 West 71st Street have?
Some of 214 West 71st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 West 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
214 West 71st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 West 71st Street pet-friendly?
No, 214 West 71st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 214 West 71st Street offer parking?
No, 214 West 71st Street does not offer parking.
Does 214 West 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 West 71st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 West 71st Street have a pool?
No, 214 West 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 214 West 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 214 West 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 214 West 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 West 71st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
