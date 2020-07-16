214 West 71st Street

Amenities

2,400 SF BROWNSTONE in the Upper West ! Sprawling Triplex Layout! PIN DROP QUIET, yet just one block to everything you could need. South-facing LANDSCAPED GARDEN 17' by 32'. Giant Library / Home Office / Third Bedroom Area in the Basement (16' by 24'). Working Fireplace! Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances! Plenty of cabinet space. Oversized Windows Facing the Garden (SOUTH) ! In-Unit WASHER/DRYER and windowed master bath with garden views! Nearly 12-foot ceilings in the King-sized master bedroom (17' by 16') ! TONS OF CLOSETS /STORAGE! A Rare Find on an Incredibly Beautiful Block. Just one block to 72nd Street Express Subways (1,2,3) and many neighborhood stores such as Trader Joes, Starbucks, Paris Baguette, Bloomingdale's Outlet, Rite Aid and more.