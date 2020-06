Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

No FEE 2 Bedroom w Laundry in Little Italy - Property Id: 291104



NO FEE 2 Bedroom apartment. Laundry in the unit

Elevator.

This charming Building borders on Chinatown and Little Italy and offers Manhattan convenience, culture and affordability.

Apartment Features

Maple Cabinetry Granite Counter tops

White Subway Tile Bath

*Stainless Steel Appliances* Gleaming Hardwood Floors* Generous Closet Space

Building Features:

*7 Story Elevator building

*Great Restaurants, Pastisserias, Cafés

*Accessible to all major transportation *Steps to the park Fast and Easy Application Process

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291104

Property Id 291104



(RLNE5820099)