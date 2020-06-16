All apartments in New York
212 East 78th Street
212 East 78th Street

212 East 78th Street · (212) 452-4381
Location

212 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit TRIPLEX · Avail. now

$12,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Video tour available upon request ***

Wonderful opportunity to rent a triplex 3BR/2BA in a charming Landmarked townhouse on East 78th Street.

One enters the apartment through landmarked double french glass doors into a gracious parlor floor featuring restored original wide-plank hardwood floors, generous 11'+ ceiling height, wood-burning fireplace and tons of prewar charm with architectural details throughout. Just beyond the living room is a very large chef's eat-in kitchen with South facing eight-box bay windows looking over a well-manicured and lush garden. This classic kitchen exudes townhouse charm and character with glass front cabinetry, vintage hanging pendant lamps, a wood-burning fireplace, a 6-burner Bertazonni gas range, full size dishwasher and oversized stainless steel refrigerator with double freezer drawers.

Central to the parlor floor is a winding wooden banister staircase up to the second floor. This floor features split front and back bedrooms, each with generous closet space and a shared full bathroom. Both the north and south bedrooms can accommodate queen size beds and have abundant light with charming views either over tree-lined East 78th Street or rear townhouse gardens.

The third floor, currently configured as a master bedroom floor, was once used as an artist's studio, bright and airy with a loft-like feel from the pitched ceiling and private roof deck access. This floor also features the beautifully restored original wide-plank floors along with white washed brick walls and a windowed master bathroom, with a great soaking tub looking south over the rear gardens. This floor could also be configured as a master bedroom with an additional den or family room. Up the stairs from here, there is access to a private roof-top terrace facing north.

This triplex 3BR/2BA apartment provides all the charm and classic living of a townhome, with modern upgrades such as split-system central A/C and a washer dryer.

Fantastic location within a landmarked row of townhomes between 2nd and 3rd Avenues on the Upper East Side. Convenient subway access to the Q and 6 trains. And, of course, all the great shopping and dining that the Upper East Side has to offer in close proximity.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Available for July 1 lease start.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 East 78th Street have any available units?
212 East 78th Street has a unit available for $12,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 East 78th Street have?
Some of 212 East 78th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 East 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 East 78th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 East 78th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 East 78th Street is pet friendly.
Does 212 East 78th Street offer parking?
No, 212 East 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 212 East 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 East 78th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 East 78th Street have a pool?
No, 212 East 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 East 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 212 East 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 East 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 East 78th Street has units with dishwashers.
