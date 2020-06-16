212 East 78th Street

Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to rent a triplex 3BR/2BA in a charming Landmarked townhouse on East 78th Street.



One enters the apartment through landmarked double french glass doors into a gracious parlor floor featuring restored original wide-plank hardwood floors, generous 11'+ ceiling height, wood-burning fireplace and tons of prewar charm with architectural details throughout. Just beyond the living room is a very large chef's eat-in kitchen with South facing eight-box bay windows looking over a well-manicured and lush garden. This classic kitchen exudes townhouse charm and character with glass front cabinetry, vintage hanging pendant lamps, a wood-burning fireplace, a 6-burner Bertazonni gas range, full size dishwasher and oversized stainless steel refrigerator with double freezer drawers.



Central to the parlor floor is a winding wooden banister staircase up to the second floor. This floor features split front and back bedrooms, each with generous closet space and a shared full bathroom. Both the north and south bedrooms can accommodate queen size beds and have abundant light with charming views either over tree-lined East 78th Street or rear townhouse gardens.



The third floor, currently configured as a master bedroom floor, was once used as an artist's studio, bright and airy with a loft-like feel from the pitched ceiling and private roof deck access. This floor also features the beautifully restored original wide-plank floors along with white washed brick walls and a windowed master bathroom, with a great soaking tub looking south over the rear gardens. This floor could also be configured as a master bedroom with an additional den or family room. Up the stairs from here, there is access to a private roof-top terrace facing north.



This triplex 3BR/2BA apartment provides all the charm and classic living of a townhome, with modern upgrades such as split-system central A/C and a washer dryer.



Fantastic location within a landmarked row of townhomes between 2nd and 3rd Avenues on the Upper East Side. Convenient subway access to the Q and 6 trains. And, of course, all the great shopping and dining that the Upper East Side has to offer in close proximity.



Pets considered on a case by case basis.



Available for July 1 lease start.