Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

212 East 47th Street

212 East 47th Street · (212) 686-9288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 East 47th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11B · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
yoga
212 East 47th Street is a converted high rise luxury building in Midtown Manhattan. The owner did a custom renovation of this charming one bedroom apartment including the installation of brand new oak hardwood floors throughout the apartment. The alcove in the apartment can be used as a work-at-home office or separate dining area. The windowed kitchen boasts LG stainless steel energy efficient appliances, a stainless steel subway tile back splash, a deep sink with pull out faucet and soap dispenser and a granite countertop. The bathroom has beautiful blue penny tile, a double shower head with glass shower doors, two large medicine cabinets, and a Duravit sink and toilet. Building amenities include a beautiful atrium lobby with landscaped entry plaza, a 24-hour concierge, a large landscaped rooftop deck, a fitness center with a yoga studio designed by La Palestra, a media lounge, and an on-site parking garage. Enjoy the Turtle Bay neighborhood with its elegant restaurants and close proximity to Grand Central Station, the United Nations and Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, and a park that hosts a popular weekly farmer's market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 East 47th Street have any available units?
212 East 47th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 East 47th Street have?
Some of 212 East 47th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 East 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 East 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 East 47th Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 East 47th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 212 East 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 212 East 47th Street does offer parking.
Does 212 East 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 East 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 East 47th Street have a pool?
No, 212 East 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 East 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 212 East 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 East 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 East 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
