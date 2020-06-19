Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym parking garage lobby yoga

212 East 47th Street is a converted high rise luxury building in Midtown Manhattan. The owner did a custom renovation of this charming one bedroom apartment including the installation of brand new oak hardwood floors throughout the apartment. The alcove in the apartment can be used as a work-at-home office or separate dining area. The windowed kitchen boasts LG stainless steel energy efficient appliances, a stainless steel subway tile back splash, a deep sink with pull out faucet and soap dispenser and a granite countertop. The bathroom has beautiful blue penny tile, a double shower head with glass shower doors, two large medicine cabinets, and a Duravit sink and toilet. Building amenities include a beautiful atrium lobby with landscaped entry plaza, a 24-hour concierge, a large landscaped rooftop deck, a fitness center with a yoga studio designed by La Palestra, a media lounge, and an on-site parking garage. Enjoy the Turtle Bay neighborhood with its elegant restaurants and close proximity to Grand Central Station, the United Nations and Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, and a park that hosts a popular weekly farmer's market.