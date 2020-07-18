212 E 88th St

Amenities
Upper East Side studio/Full kitchen/Great location - Property Id: 315325
This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, great closet space, Recessed lighting and more!
The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.
