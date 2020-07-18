Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Upper East Side studio/Full kitchen/Great location - Property Id: 315325



This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, great closet space, Recessed lighting and more!



The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.



To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/212-e-88th-st-new-york-ny/315325

Property Id 315325



(RLNE5938337)