All apartments in New York
Find more places like 212 E 88th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
212 E 88th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

212 E 88th St

212 East 88th Street · (347) 283-8108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

212 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2245 · Avail. now

$2,245

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upper East Side studio/Full kitchen/Great location - Property Id: 315325

This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, great closet space, Recessed lighting and more!

The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.

To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/212-e-88th-st-new-york-ny/315325
Property Id 315325

(RLNE5938337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 E 88th St have any available units?
212 E 88th St has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 E 88th St have?
Some of 212 E 88th St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 E 88th St currently offering any rent specials?
212 E 88th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 E 88th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 E 88th St is pet friendly.
Does 212 E 88th St offer parking?
No, 212 E 88th St does not offer parking.
Does 212 E 88th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 E 88th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 E 88th St have a pool?
No, 212 E 88th St does not have a pool.
Does 212 E 88th St have accessible units?
No, 212 E 88th St does not have accessible units.
Does 212 E 88th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 E 88th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 212 E 88th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bamford
333 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Andover
1675 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity