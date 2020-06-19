All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

211 West 85th Street

211 West 85th Street · (212) 381-6577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5W · Avail. now

$4,999

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located on West 85 and Broadway, PreWar walk up building. 4 flights up this is a HUGE 4 bedroom 2 full bath apartment that takes up Half the floor. Large open living room with 3 massive windows facing the street ( south ) provides a ton of light for this. Big open eat in kitchen with SS appliances and D/W. $ nice size bedrooms, 2 are the same size and 2 are a bit larger. All the bedrooms will fit queen beds easily. 2 Full renovated bathrooms. Hard wood floors and high ceilings. Video upon request. Any questions or interest, call, text or email me.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 West 85th Street have any available units?
211 West 85th Street has a unit available for $4,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 211 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 West 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 West 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 211 West 85th Street offer parking?
No, 211 West 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 211 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 West 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 211 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 211 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 West 85th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 West 85th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 West 85th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
