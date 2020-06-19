211 West 85th Street

Amenities

Located on West 85 and Broadway, PreWar walk up building. 4 flights up this is a HUGE 4 bedroom 2 full bath apartment that takes up Half the floor. Large open living room with 3 massive windows facing the street ( south ) provides a ton of light for this. Big open eat in kitchen with SS appliances and D/W. $ nice size bedrooms, 2 are the same size and 2 are a bit larger. All the bedrooms will fit queen beds easily. 2 Full renovated bathrooms. Hard wood floors and high ceilings. Video upon request. Any questions or interest, call, text or email me.