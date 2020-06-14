210 East 35th Street

Amenities

Located in the heart of Murray Hill in an elevator townhouse, this spacious two bedroom, converted to 3 apartment - offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, Bosch washer & dryer, Wi-Fi access and much more. Elegant kitchen offers ample storage space and glass tile back splash. Kitchen and bathroom have condo like, quality finishes and designer fixtures. Two main bedrooms are facing south, both with access to a beautiful paved and decked, private backyard. Third bedroom in the front can be taken down upon request. Take the elevator straight up to a beautiful common roof deck. Apartment is centrally air-conditioned with dual sources of heating. Window blinds are installed on all windows. Tenant controls and pays all utilities which are individually metered. Conveniently located in the prime Murray Hill neighborhood. Close to everything and just a brisk walk from midtown and transportation. No Broker's Fee. Rent listed is net effective after a 1 month free on a 13 month lease. VIEW 3D VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://bit.ly/2zEw0oR