New York, NY
210 East 35th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

210 East 35th Street

210 East 35th Street · (212) 381-2622
Location

210 East 35th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,538

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
internet access
Located in the heart of Murray Hill in an elevator townhouse, this spacious two bedroom, converted to 3 apartment - offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, Bosch washer & dryer, Wi-Fi access and much more. Elegant kitchen offers ample storage space and glass tile back splash. Kitchen and bathroom have condo like, quality finishes and designer fixtures. Two main bedrooms are facing south, both with access to a beautiful paved and decked, private backyard. Third bedroom in the front can be taken down upon request. Take the elevator straight up to a beautiful common roof deck. Apartment is centrally air-conditioned with dual sources of heating. Window blinds are installed on all windows. Tenant controls and pays all utilities which are individually metered. Conveniently located in the prime Murray Hill neighborhood. Close to everything and just a brisk walk from midtown and transportation. No Broker's Fee. Rent listed is net effective after a 1 month free on a 13 month lease. VIEW 3D VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://bit.ly/2zEw0oR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 East 35th Street have any available units?
210 East 35th Street has a unit available for $5,538 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 East 35th Street have?
Some of 210 East 35th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 East 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 East 35th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 East 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 East 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 210 East 35th Street offer parking?
No, 210 East 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 East 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 East 35th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 East 35th Street have a pool?
No, 210 East 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 East 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 210 East 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 East 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 East 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
