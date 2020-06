Amenities

Beautiful Prewar Condominium just a few blocks away from Central Park and Riverside Park. This ample one bedroom, one bathroom apartment offers a ton of space to accommodate your dining as well. Enjoy a renovated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and breakfast bar. The Master Bedroom is spacious with amazing closet space. Just a block away from the subway will make your commute a breeze. The absolute best of the Upper West Side, tons of shopping nearby including Whole Foods.