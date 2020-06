Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

$4K a Month for a Three Bedroom in Chelsea! Immediate Move Through April 1, Move Dates Considered! Newly RENOVATED! Three Windowed Bedrooms! Just One Flight Up. Spacious and Separate Living Room with Bright Western Light. High Ceilings. Bay Window. Restored Hardwood Floors Throughout. New Kitchen with Marble Floor. WD unit to be installed. Three Full SIze Bedrooms with Built Ins and Murphy Beds. Email To Arrange an Immediate Viewing!