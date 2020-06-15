All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:19 PM

205 West 123rd Street

205 West 123rd Street · (917) 453-9333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 West 123rd Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
bike storage
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
bike storage
media room
TOWNHOUSE LIVING in a DYNAMIC NEIGHBORHOOD! Spacious Studio apartment with separate kitchen area, high ceilings, garden views, close proximity to Columbia University, all transportation, including the A train and Metro North, fine restaurants, The Apollo Theater, and the Studio Museum of Harlem. Quiet tree lined street lined up with historical townhouses and brownstones.,Sundrenched Studio located in the heart of Harlem on West 123rd Street and Adam Clayton Boulevard. The apartment features high ceilings, maple wood floors, a full separate kitchen, 2 deep closets, Northern exposure from your oversized windows and a subway-tiled bathroom. This building features bike storage, laundry on the premises and the superintendent lives right across the street. Short distance to the train, you're minutes from Midtown Manhattan. Won't Last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 West 123rd Street have any available units?
205 West 123rd Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 205 West 123rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 West 123rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 West 123rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 205 West 123rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 205 West 123rd Street offer parking?
No, 205 West 123rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 205 West 123rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 West 123rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 West 123rd Street have a pool?
No, 205 West 123rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 West 123rd Street have accessible units?
No, 205 West 123rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 West 123rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 West 123rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 West 123rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 West 123rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
