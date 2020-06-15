205 West 123rd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors bike storage media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities bike storage media room

TOWNHOUSE LIVING in a DYNAMIC NEIGHBORHOOD! Spacious Studio apartment with separate kitchen area, high ceilings, garden views, close proximity to Columbia University, all transportation, including the A train and Metro North, fine restaurants, The Apollo Theater, and the Studio Museum of Harlem. Quiet tree lined street lined up with historical townhouses and brownstones.,Sundrenched Studio located in the heart of Harlem on West 123rd Street and Adam Clayton Boulevard. The apartment features high ceilings, maple wood floors, a full separate kitchen, 2 deep closets, Northern exposure from your oversized windows and a subway-tiled bathroom. This building features bike storage, laundry on the premises and the superintendent lives right across the street. Short distance to the train, you're minutes from Midtown Manhattan. Won't Last!