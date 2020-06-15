All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

205 East 120th Street

205 East 120th Street · (212) 470-6871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 East 120th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just listed, beautifully renovated full floor 2 bedroom + formal dining room in charming prewar renovated townhouse, available fully furnished for immediate occupancy, LIVE/WORK permitted. South-facing and sunny, this is the entire top floor of a mixed use townhouse located just across from Hunter College in a vibrant part of East Harlem. Originally the owners unit, this residence has just been lovingly restored with brand new kitchen, windowed full bath (yes it has a tub!) new hardwood floors and more - with a fabulous layout that easily accommodates 2 bedrooms plus dining room, or use the 2nd bed as a windowed home office (it has its own entrance) or glamorous dressing room. The building has a great super who takes packages and is avail for anything you might need, plus there are several supermarkets, wine store, laundry and retail stores within one block, and easy access to 4/5/6 train, Metro North and 3rd Ave bus, as well as the Harlem Art Park sculpture just one block away. Sorry no elevator, but move-in ready - non-smoking only - bring your toothbrush!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 East 120th Street have any available units?
205 East 120th Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 205 East 120th Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 East 120th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 East 120th Street pet-friendly?
No, 205 East 120th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 205 East 120th Street offer parking?
No, 205 East 120th Street does not offer parking.
Does 205 East 120th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 East 120th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 East 120th Street have a pool?
No, 205 East 120th Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 East 120th Street have accessible units?
No, 205 East 120th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 East 120th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 East 120th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 East 120th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 East 120th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
