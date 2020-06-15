205 East 120th Street

Amenities

Just listed, beautifully renovated full floor 2 bedroom + formal dining room in charming prewar renovated townhouse, available fully furnished for immediate occupancy, LIVE/WORK permitted. South-facing and sunny, this is the entire top floor of a mixed use townhouse located just across from Hunter College in a vibrant part of East Harlem. Originally the owners unit, this residence has just been lovingly restored with brand new kitchen, windowed full bath (yes it has a tub!) new hardwood floors and more - with a fabulous layout that easily accommodates 2 bedrooms plus dining room, or use the 2nd bed as a windowed home office (it has its own entrance) or glamorous dressing room. The building has a great super who takes packages and is avail for anything you might need, plus there are several supermarkets, wine store, laundry and retail stores within one block, and easy access to 4/5/6 train, Metro North and 3rd Ave bus, as well as the Harlem Art Park sculpture just one block away. Sorry no elevator, but move-in ready - non-smoking only - bring your toothbrush!