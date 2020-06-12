All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:50 PM

201 East 36th Street

201 East 36th Street · (212) 612-9681
Location

201 East 36th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6FG · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
bike storage
One of the best deals in Murray Hill. This nicely renovated two-bedroom, two-bath condo has the potential to be converted to a three bedroom with an extra den. The spacious apartment has a separate dining area, and the master bedroom has a study that are both convertible if needed. The home offers excellent storage space, oversized bedrooms, parquet floors and a wet bar.

Murray Hill Terrace is a pet-friendly (dogs under 40 pounds) post-war condominium with a full-time doorman, resident manager, laundry, storage and a bike room.

Please copy this URL to view the 3D tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NV34Tjdtqhr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 East 36th Street have any available units?
201 East 36th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 East 36th Street have?
Some of 201 East 36th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 East 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 East 36th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 East 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 East 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 201 East 36th Street offer parking?
No, 201 East 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 201 East 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 East 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 East 36th Street have a pool?
No, 201 East 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 East 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 201 East 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 East 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 East 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
