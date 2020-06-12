201 East 36th Street

Amenities

One of the best deals in Murray Hill. This nicely renovated two-bedroom, two-bath condo has the potential to be converted to a three bedroom with an extra den. The spacious apartment has a separate dining area, and the master bedroom has a study that are both convertible if needed. The home offers excellent storage space, oversized bedrooms, parquet floors and a wet bar.



Murray Hill Terrace is a pet-friendly (dogs under 40 pounds) post-war condominium with a full-time doorman, resident manager, laundry, storage and a bike room.



Please copy this URL to view the 3D tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NV34Tjdtqhr