201 East 19th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

201 East 19th Street

201 East 19th Street · (917) 558-3992
Location

201 East 19th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4J · Avail. now

$3,095

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
hot tub
lobby
LARGE, WEST-FACING ALCOVE STUDIO WITH A KING-SIZED SLEEPING ALCOVE!!!

THE BUILDING: Located on a quiet residential block, 201 East 19th Street is a 17-story, 188 unit PET FRIENDLY rental building ideally situated in the heart of Gramercy. 201 East 19th offers a 24-hour doorstaff, renovated lobby with automatic sliding-glass double doors, package room, mail room, elevator, on-site 24-hour, card-operated laundry facility, bike storage, garage (for a fee), live-in super, and handyman & porters on staff.

THE APARTMENT: Large, unique, alcove studio layout (22' x 12' living are and 12'6" x 8'6" sleeping alcove) with Western exposure and great light; fantastic closet space (3 closets, including large entry closet and and 2 large alcove closet), beautiful hardwood parquet floors, thru-wall air conditioner (supplied and maintained by the building staff) and a wall of windows with custom blinds (supplied and maintained by the building staff); separate, kitchen with black granite countertops dishwasher, and full-sized refrigerator and range; 3-piece bath with full-sized tub, storage vanity and mirrored medicine cabinet.

THE AREA: 201 East 19th Street is surrounded by fantastic neighborhood cafes and restaurants (Irving Farm Coffee Roasters, Gramercy Ale House, Pete's Tavern, Rolf's German Restaurant, The Stand Kitchen & Bar, Sal Anthony's, Chawla's, Follia, Triona's, Friend of a Farm, Sushi Choshi, and Gramercy Kitchen to name a few), gyms & fitness studios (New York Sports Club, Synergy Fitness, Sal Anthonys Movement Salon and Equinox within 6 blocks), shops and spas (Gramercy Wine Cellars, Bedford Cheese Shop, CanisMinor Pet Boutique, Besu Salon & Day Spa, Bash & Bow) and grocery options (Gristede's, Trader Joe's and Namu 24-Hour Deli & Grocery) and a plethora of dry cleaning, hardware and convenience store options as well! In addition, 201 East 19th Street is within a few blocks of Union Square with its famed Union Square Greenmarket, and a short stroll from the Village and Chelsea. Several train lines (4/5/6/N/R/Q/L/F/M) are easily accessible offering a fantastic commute uptown or downtown.

Brokers Welcome - Co-Broke friendly agent! Dogs and cats OK! Guarantors OK! Sorry, no pressure walls or conversions are allowed at 201 East 19th Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 East 19th Street have any available units?
201 East 19th Street has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 East 19th Street have?
Some of 201 East 19th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 East 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 East 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 East 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 East 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 201 East 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 201 East 19th Street does offer parking.
Does 201 East 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 East 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 East 19th Street have a pool?
No, 201 East 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 East 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 201 East 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 East 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 East 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
