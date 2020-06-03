Amenities
LARGE, WEST-FACING ALCOVE STUDIO WITH A KING-SIZED SLEEPING ALCOVE!!!
THE BUILDING: Located on a quiet residential block, 201 East 19th Street is a 17-story, 188 unit PET FRIENDLY rental building ideally situated in the heart of Gramercy. 201 East 19th offers a 24-hour doorstaff, renovated lobby with automatic sliding-glass double doors, package room, mail room, elevator, on-site 24-hour, card-operated laundry facility, bike storage, garage (for a fee), live-in super, and handyman & porters on staff.
THE APARTMENT: Large, unique, alcove studio layout (22' x 12' living are and 12'6" x 8'6" sleeping alcove) with Western exposure and great light; fantastic closet space (3 closets, including large entry closet and and 2 large alcove closet), beautiful hardwood parquet floors, thru-wall air conditioner (supplied and maintained by the building staff) and a wall of windows with custom blinds (supplied and maintained by the building staff); separate, kitchen with black granite countertops dishwasher, and full-sized refrigerator and range; 3-piece bath with full-sized tub, storage vanity and mirrored medicine cabinet.
THE AREA: 201 East 19th Street is surrounded by fantastic neighborhood cafes and restaurants (Irving Farm Coffee Roasters, Gramercy Ale House, Pete's Tavern, Rolf's German Restaurant, The Stand Kitchen & Bar, Sal Anthony's, Chawla's, Follia, Triona's, Friend of a Farm, Sushi Choshi, and Gramercy Kitchen to name a few), gyms & fitness studios (New York Sports Club, Synergy Fitness, Sal Anthonys Movement Salon and Equinox within 6 blocks), shops and spas (Gramercy Wine Cellars, Bedford Cheese Shop, CanisMinor Pet Boutique, Besu Salon & Day Spa, Bash & Bow) and grocery options (Gristede's, Trader Joe's and Namu 24-Hour Deli & Grocery) and a plethora of dry cleaning, hardware and convenience store options as well! In addition, 201 East 19th Street is within a few blocks of Union Square with its famed Union Square Greenmarket, and a short stroll from the Village and Chelsea. Several train lines (4/5/6/N/R/Q/L/F/M) are easily accessible offering a fantastic commute uptown or downtown.
Brokers Welcome - Co-Broke friendly agent! Dogs and cats OK! Guarantors OK! Sorry, no pressure walls or conversions are allowed at 201 East 19th Street.