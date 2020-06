Amenities

patio / balcony elevator lobby

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator lobby

Duplex 2BR 1 bath in Greenwich Village, located within an elevator building with laundry in the building. This duplex layout features 1.5 bathrooms, and an outdoor balcony. This is a luxury building that is highlighted by its designer lobby and Italian design. The layout is extremely comfortable and fits a wrap-around couch in the living room, and a king-sized bed in the bedroom. Diplomats OK, Elevator, Laundry, Subway.