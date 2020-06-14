All apartments in New York
Find more places like 200 East 90th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
200 East 90th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

200 East 90th Street

200 East 90th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

200 East 90th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 23-A · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Exquisitely redesigned, sun-flooded one-bedroom, with in-unit washer/dryer!

Unobstructed city views grace this spacious, high-floor, gut-renovated apartment. Relax in your quiet, west-facing living room and gaze out the beautiful bay windows to numerous landmarks spanning from north to south, such as the George Washington Bridge, the iconic El Dorado on Central Park West, and the stately buildings lining Central Park South. The comfortable living space is complemented by a pass-through kitchen with an abundance of storage and work area. It features top-of-the-line, stainless steel appliances like Bertazzoni range, oven & microwave, Blomberg refrigerator & dishwasher and Caesarstone countertops. The bathroom is fitted with Calacatta tiles, Hansgrohe fixtures, Kohler bathtub, Toto toilet, and LED lighting. Hardwood oak floor throughout, aluminum blinds, and spacious closets with pre-installed Elfa Decor system.

And the ultimate convenience, a Bosch washer & dryer in the unit.

The luxurious Whitney greets its residents with a circular driveway and offers 24-hour doormen, live-in super, 3 elevators, basement storage, parking garage with direct access to the building, central laundry room, and a beautifully landscaped roof deck with sweeping views of Manhattan and beyond. Perfectly situated between Central Park and Carl Schurz Park, two blocks from Whole Foods Market, Fairway, close proximity to cross-town bus service and subways at 86th Street (4/5 Express), 96th Street (6 train), and Second Avenue Q line, nearby museums, 92nd Street Y, Asphalt Green, Equinox, several fine dining restaurants and much more!

No pets and no smokers please.

Video tour available.

Virtual tours available. We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East 90th Street have any available units?
200 East 90th Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 East 90th Street have?
Some of 200 East 90th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 East 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 East 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East 90th Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 East 90th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 East 90th Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 East 90th Street does offer parking.
Does 200 East 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 East 90th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East 90th Street have a pool?
No, 200 East 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 East 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 East 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 East 90th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 200 East 90th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity