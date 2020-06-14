200 East 90th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Exquisitely redesigned, sun-flooded one-bedroom, with in-unit washer/dryer!



Unobstructed city views grace this spacious, high-floor, gut-renovated apartment. Relax in your quiet, west-facing living room and gaze out the beautiful bay windows to numerous landmarks spanning from north to south, such as the George Washington Bridge, the iconic El Dorado on Central Park West, and the stately buildings lining Central Park South. The comfortable living space is complemented by a pass-through kitchen with an abundance of storage and work area. It features top-of-the-line, stainless steel appliances like Bertazzoni range, oven & microwave, Blomberg refrigerator & dishwasher and Caesarstone countertops. The bathroom is fitted with Calacatta tiles, Hansgrohe fixtures, Kohler bathtub, Toto toilet, and LED lighting. Hardwood oak floor throughout, aluminum blinds, and spacious closets with pre-installed Elfa Decor system.



And the ultimate convenience, a Bosch washer & dryer in the unit.



The luxurious Whitney greets its residents with a circular driveway and offers 24-hour doormen, live-in super, 3 elevators, basement storage, parking garage with direct access to the building, central laundry room, and a beautifully landscaped roof deck with sweeping views of Manhattan and beyond. Perfectly situated between Central Park and Carl Schurz Park, two blocks from Whole Foods Market, Fairway, close proximity to cross-town bus service and subways at 86th Street (4/5 Express), 96th Street (6 train), and Second Avenue Q line, nearby museums, 92nd Street Y, Asphalt Green, Equinox, several fine dining restaurants and much more!



No pets and no smokers please.



Video tour available.



Virtual tours available. We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents.