Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman parking garage

Newly renovated and fully furnished Upper East Side rental with 1 bedroom, 2 full baths, and private balcony. The apartment is elegantly furnished and located across the street from Bloomingdales, you are close to some of the finest restaurants, and shops Manhattan as to offer on Madison Avenue. Not to forget, it's only a short walk away from Central Park.

The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, with granite countertops. The kitchen opens into the living room with bright, southwest facing wraparound windows with views of Central Park. The master suite has plenty of space and natural sunlight as well. The master bathroom has a Jacuzzi style bath, while the second bathroom has a walk in shower both with marble countertops. The apartment has ample closet space, beautiful hardwood floors, and a washer/dryer in unit.

The building is located on the Southeast corner of Third Avenue at 200 East 61st Street. The Savoy offers modern residences that were designed to maximize space while offering all of its residents white glove service. Amenities include a 24/7 doorman, concierge service, health club, party room, sun deck, dry cleaners, and garage.,Newly renovated and fully furnished Upper East Side rental with 1 bedroom, 2 full baths, and private balcony. The apartment is elegantly furnished and located across the street from Bloomingdales, you are close to some of the finest restaurants, and shops Manhattan as to offer on Madison Avenue. Not to forget, it's only a short walk away from Central Park.

The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, with granite countertops. The kitchen opens into the living room with bright, southwest facing wraparound windows with views of Central Park. The master suite has plenty of space and natural sunlight as well. The master bathroom has a Jacuzzi style bath, while the second bathroom has a walk in shower both with marble countertops. The apartment has ample closet space, beautiful hardwood floors, and a washer/dryer in unit.

The building is located on the Southeast corner of Third Avenue at 200 East 61st Street. The Savoy offers modern residences that were designed to maximize space while offering all of its residents white glove service. Amenities include a 24/7 doorman, concierge service, health club, party room, sun deck, dry cleaners, and garage.