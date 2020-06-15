All apartments in New York
Find more places like 200 East 61st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
200 East 61st Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

200 East 61st Street

200 East 61st Street · (917) 696-2996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

200 East 61st Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 23-B · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
parking
garage
Newly renovated and fully furnished Upper East Side rental with 1 bedroom, 2 full baths, and private balcony. The apartment is elegantly furnished and located across the street from Bloomingdales, you are close to some of the finest restaurants, and shops Manhattan as to offer on Madison Avenue. Not to forget, it's only a short walk away from Central Park.
The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, with granite countertops. The kitchen opens into the living room with bright, southwest facing wraparound windows with views of Central Park. The master suite has plenty of space and natural sunlight as well. The master bathroom has a Jacuzzi style bath, while the second bathroom has a walk in shower both with marble countertops. The apartment has ample closet space, beautiful hardwood floors, and a washer/dryer in unit.
The building is located on the Southeast corner of Third Avenue at 200 East 61st Street. The Savoy offers modern residences that were designed to maximize space while offering all of its residents white glove service. Amenities include a 24/7 doorman, concierge service, health club, party room, sun deck, dry cleaners, and garage.,Newly renovated and fully furnished Upper East Side rental with 1 bedroom, 2 full baths, and private balcony. The apartment is elegantly furnished and located across the street from Bloomingdales, you are close to some of the finest restaurants, and shops Manhattan as to offer on Madison Avenue. Not to forget, it's only a short walk away from Central Park.
The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, with granite countertops. The kitchen opens into the living room with bright, southwest facing wraparound windows with views of Central Park. The master suite has plenty of space and natural sunlight as well. The master bathroom has a Jacuzzi style bath, while the second bathroom has a walk in shower both with marble countertops. The apartment has ample closet space, beautiful hardwood floors, and a washer/dryer in unit.
The building is located on the Southeast corner of Third Avenue at 200 East 61st Street. The Savoy offers modern residences that were designed to maximize space while offering all of its residents white glove service. Amenities include a 24/7 doorman, concierge service, health club, party room, sun deck, dry cleaners, and garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East 61st Street have any available units?
200 East 61st Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 East 61st Street have?
Some of 200 East 61st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 East 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 East 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 East 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 East 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 East 61st Street does offer parking.
Does 200 East 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 East 61st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East 61st Street have a pool?
No, 200 East 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 East 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 200 East 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 East 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 200 East 61st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity