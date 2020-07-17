20 PRINCE ST.

Amenities

Renovated 2 bedroom in Prime Soho available for August 1 occupancy. The apartment features Southern and Eastern exposure, granite kitchen with dishwasher, washer/dryer, wine cooler, marble bath, hardwood floors and exposed brick.Located just steps from great shopping &nightlife and conveniently located close to several subway lines.Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout.Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!