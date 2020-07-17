All apartments in New York
20 PRINCE ST.
20 PRINCE ST.

20 Prince Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Prince Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom in Prime Soho available for August 1 occupancy. The apartment features Southern and Eastern exposure, granite kitchen with dishwasher, washer/dryer, wine cooler, marble bath, hardwood floors and exposed brick.Located just steps from great shopping &nightlife and conveniently located close to several subway lines.Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout.Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 PRINCE ST. have any available units?
20 PRINCE ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 PRINCE ST. have?
Some of 20 PRINCE ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 PRINCE ST. currently offering any rent specials?
20 PRINCE ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 PRINCE ST. pet-friendly?
No, 20 PRINCE ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 20 PRINCE ST. offer parking?
No, 20 PRINCE ST. does not offer parking.
Does 20 PRINCE ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 PRINCE ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 PRINCE ST. have a pool?
No, 20 PRINCE ST. does not have a pool.
Does 20 PRINCE ST. have accessible units?
No, 20 PRINCE ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 20 PRINCE ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 PRINCE ST. has units with dishwashers.
