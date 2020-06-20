All apartments in New York
Find more places like 20 John Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
20 John Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

20 John Street

20 John Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Financial District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20 John Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!

A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!

All bedrooms have KING sized++ and have windows!!! This is a Huge Apartment with with Huge Living space and central heat/AC. Chefs Kitchen with Full sized appliances and granite countertops! Located in Prime location in Seaport/Financial District.

We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.

This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings. Conveniently located in Seaport/FiDi, subway and all neighborhood services, such as the dry-cleaner, supermarket, pharmacy, and also many of New York City most exclusive clubs and restaurants and this is a huge apartment. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!

Big Lights, Big City! Commuting to and from Seaport/FiDi/Tribeca/ is simple with an abundance mass transit options. There are endless possibilities while living in the middle of Manhattan. Wonderful Restaurants unbelievable shopping and NYC lifestyle right inside or outside your building.

Our team and has over 115 exclusives BUILDINGS in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 John Street have any available units?
20 John Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 20 John Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 John Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 John Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 John Street is pet friendly.
Does 20 John Street offer parking?
No, 20 John Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 John Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 John Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 John Street have a pool?
No, 20 John Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 John Street have accessible units?
No, 20 John Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 John Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 John Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 John Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 John Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20 John Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity