20 John Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!



A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!



All bedrooms have KING sized++ and have windows!!! This is a Huge Apartment with with Huge Living space and central heat/AC. Chefs Kitchen with Full sized appliances and granite countertops! Located in Prime location in Seaport/Financial District.



We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.



This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings. Conveniently located in Seaport/FiDi, subway and all neighborhood services, such as the dry-cleaner, supermarket, pharmacy, and also many of New York City most exclusive clubs and restaurants and this is a huge apartment. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!



Big Lights, Big City! Commuting to and from Seaport/FiDi/Tribeca/ is simple with an abundance mass transit options. There are endless possibilities while living in the middle of Manhattan. Wonderful Restaurants unbelievable shopping and NYC lifestyle right inside or outside your building.



Our team and has over 115 exclusives BUILDINGS in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.