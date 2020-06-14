2 River Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge courtyard doorman gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage media room

TERRACE LOVERS - A rarely available 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom apartment with a wrap around terrace in the Riverhouse, the only water-front LEED Gold certified green condominium in North Battery Park. As soon as you enter this home you will immediately notice the 10' ceilings and exquisite bamboo flooring throughout. This South and East facing apartment enjoys sunny water views in every room through the oversized double-glazed insulated windows. The best part of all is being able to step out onto your own private wrap around terrace with a glass of wine and enjoy the exquisite sunsets over the Hudson River or iconic views of the World Trade Center. The beautiful David Rockwell designed open kitchen includes custom Corian countertops, teak-faced cabinetry and energy star appliances by Sub-Zero, Thermador and Miele. The master bedroom features a two large closets and an en-suite bath. The master bathroom includes a double sink vanity, frameless glass shower, separate Neptune Zen soaking tub and honed-finish travertine with teakwood marble. There is an additional well proportioned second bedroom with en-suite bath and separate powder room for guests. No home would be complete without its own Bosch washer and dryer.



The Riverhouse is situated in front of Rockefeller Park greenery and the Hudson River. This full-service building is rated Gold by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program. This luxury condominium features 24-hour concierge service, on-site parking garage, 50' salt-water lap pool, fitness center, bicycle storage, billiards area, landscaped interior courtyard and outdoor terrace, media caf, and private pet grooming area. The building is home to the Poets House, the premier independent poetry library in the United States, in addition to a branch of the New York Public Library. The Riverhouse is across the street from North End Grill, Atrio, Harry's Italian, El Vez, Shake Shack, Beans & Greens, 11 screen movie theater. Additional location amenities include being just steps from all the fabulous Tribeca shopping, restaurants, Whole Foods supermarket and Soul Cycle. Neighboring the Riverhouse is the recently renovated Brookfield Place. The re-imagined space has gone through a $300-million renovation that now includes a 30,000-square-foot French-inspired marketplace and exclusive retail shops such as Gucci, Hermes, Ferragamo,Scoop Zegna and many more. Brookfield Place is also home to Hudson Eats, an upscale dining terrace overlooking the Hudson River featuring fast-casual food from 14 chef-driven concept restaurants such as Blue Ribbon Sushi, Del Friscos Grill and Parm.,TERRACE LOVERS - A rarely available furnished 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom apartment with a wrap around terrace in the Riverhouse, the only water-front LEED Gold certified green condominium in North Battery Park. As soon as you enter this home you will immediately notice the 10' ceilings and exquisite bamboo flooring throughout. This South and East facing apartment enjoys sunny water views in every room through the oversized double-glazed insulated windows. The best part of all is being able to step out onto your own private wrap around terrace with a glass of wine and enjoy the exquisite sunsets over the Hudson River or iconic views of the World Trade Center. The apartment is decorated with contemporary designer furniture throughout and features solar shades in the bedrooms, three mounted flat-panel TV's and a multi-room sound system. The beautiful David Rockwell designed open kitchen includes custom Corian countertops, teak-faced cabinetry and energy star appliances by Sub-Zero, Thermador and Miele. The master bedroom features a two large closets and an en-suite bath. The master bathroom includes a double sink vanity, frameless glass shower, separate Neptune Zen soaking tub and honed-finish travertine with teakwood marble. There is an additional well proportioned second bedroom with en-suite bath and separate powder room for guests. No home would be complete without its own Bosch washer and dryer.



The Riverhouse is situated in front of Rockefeller Park greenery and the Hudson River. This full-service building is rated Gold by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program. This luxury condominium features 24-hour concierge service, on-site parking garage, 50' salt-water lap pool, fitness center, bicycle storage, billiards area, landscaped interior courtyard and outdoor terrace, media caf, and private pet grooming area. The building is home to the Poets House, the premier independent poetry library in the United States, in addition to a branch of the New York Public Library. The Riverhouse is across the street from North End Grill, Atrio, Harry's Italian, El Vez, Shake Shack, Beans & Greens, 11 screen movie theater. Additional location amenities include being just steps from all the fabulous Tribeca shopping, restaurants, Whole Foods supermarket and Soul Cycle. Neighboring the Riverhouse is the recently renovated Brookfield Place. The re-imagined space has gone through a $300-million renovation that now includes a 30,000-square-foot French-inspired marketplace and exclusive retail shops such as Saks, Gucci, Hermes, Ferragamo,Scoop Zegna and many more. Brookfield Place is also home to Hudson Eats, an upscale dining terrace overlooking the Hudson River featuring fast-casual food from 14 chef-driven concept restaurants such as Blue Ribbon Sushi, Del Friscos Grill and Parm.