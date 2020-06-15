2 Charles Street

Amenities

Available now!Located in the heart of the West Village, this beautifully furnished and spacious mint prewar 3 bedroom is available as either a short or long term rental. Sunny and quiet, this full floor apartment has a great layout with three exposures, high ceilings, plenty of closet space and is in mint condition. The eat in kitchen has top of the line stainless steel appliances and two large windows. The windowed newly renovated bathroom has marble walls and floor. There is a washer/dryer in the apartment as well as central AC. On the best block in the West Village, this apartment has top restaurants and shops nearby as well as all public transportation. Fully furnished and available for long term rental at $9,995. Please inquire for short term rates.