All apartments in New York
Find more places like 2 Charles Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
2 Charles Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:27 PM

2 Charles Street

2 Charles Street · (212) 323-3895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2 Charles Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available now!Located in the heart of the West Village, this beautifully furnished and spacious mint prewar 3 bedroom is available as either a short or long term rental. Sunny and quiet, this full floor apartment has a great layout with three exposures, high ceilings, plenty of closet space and is in mint condition. The eat in kitchen has top of the line stainless steel appliances and two large windows. The windowed newly renovated bathroom has marble walls and floor. There is a washer/dryer in the apartment as well as central AC. On the best block in the West Village, this apartment has top restaurants and shops nearby as well as all public transportation. Fully furnished and available for long term rental at $9,995. Please inquire for short term rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Charles Street have any available units?
2 Charles Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Charles Street have?
Some of 2 Charles Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 Charles Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 2 Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2 Charles Street offer parking?
No, 2 Charles Street does not offer parking.
Does 2 Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Charles Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Charles Street have a pool?
No, 2 Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 2 Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 2 Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Charles Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2 Charles Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity