195 Prince Street ·

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard internet access

The ideal place to call your temporary home. This stylishly renovated studio comes fully furnished and the price includes heat, hot water, gas, electricity, internet and digital tv. The apartment is located on a charming tree lined block in the heart of SoHo, yet is surprisingly quiet as it faces the interior courtyard. The reclaimed wood and exposed brick give the home a natural feel. The full size chef's kitchen and bathroom are modern and the living space has two large closets that also hold a washer and a dryer.Flexible terms, price excludes utilities and internet. nycasas1056