All apartments in New York
Find more places like 195 Prince Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
195 Prince Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

195 Prince Street

195 Prince Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

195 Prince Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet access
The ideal place to call your temporary home. This stylishly renovated studio comes fully furnished and the price includes heat, hot water, gas, electricity, internet and digital tv. The apartment is located on a charming tree lined block in the heart of SoHo, yet is surprisingly quiet as it faces the interior courtyard. The reclaimed wood and exposed brick give the home a natural feel. The full size chef's kitchen and bathroom are modern and the living space has two large closets that also hold a washer and a dryer.Flexible terms, price excludes utilities and internet. nycasas1056

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Prince Street have any available units?
195 Prince Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 195 Prince Street have?
Some of 195 Prince Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Prince Street currently offering any rent specials?
195 Prince Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Prince Street pet-friendly?
No, 195 Prince Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 195 Prince Street offer parking?
No, 195 Prince Street does not offer parking.
Does 195 Prince Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 Prince Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Prince Street have a pool?
No, 195 Prince Street does not have a pool.
Does 195 Prince Street have accessible units?
No, 195 Prince Street does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Prince Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Prince Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 195 Prince Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity