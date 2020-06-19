All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1949 Adam C Powell Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1949 Adam C Powell Blvd
Last updated May 9 2020 at 9:59 PM

1949 Adam C Powell Blvd

1949 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard · (646) 369-4810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1949 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D2 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location: 7th Avenue / between W 117th St. and W 118th St.
Subway: Close to B,C,2,3 train @ W 116th St.

VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!

The city never sleeps and neither does the rental market! Don't miss out to have your perfect home.

Apartment Features:

-Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances
-XXL renovated bathroom
-Queen Size Bedrooms
-Exposed Brick
-Decorative Fireplace
-Hardwood Flooring
-Heat/Hot Water Included
-3 Flights up!
-Close to B,C,2,3 train @ W 116th St.

If this is the perfect apartment, lets see it! Give me a call!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 Adam C Powell Blvd have any available units?
1949 Adam C Powell Blvd has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1949 Adam C Powell Blvd have?
Some of 1949 Adam C Powell Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1949 Adam C Powell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1949 Adam C Powell Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 Adam C Powell Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1949 Adam C Powell Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1949 Adam C Powell Blvd offer parking?
No, 1949 Adam C Powell Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1949 Adam C Powell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 Adam C Powell Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 Adam C Powell Blvd have a pool?
No, 1949 Adam C Powell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1949 Adam C Powell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1949 Adam C Powell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 Adam C Powell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1949 Adam C Powell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1949 Adam C Powell Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity