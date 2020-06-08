194 Bleecker Street

Amenities

REDUCED! NO FEE | NO APPLICATION & THE PERFECT LOCATION! AVAILABLE ASAP OR 7/1! ONE DAY APPROVAL !Welcome home to this bright sun splashed, airy and spacious queen sized one bedroom in the heart of Greenwich Village! The area is steeped in history with a vibrant New York City ambience, a plethora of restaurants, cafes and coffee houses and just a short distance to Washington Square Park as well as easy proximity to W4 Street subway lines: B,D,F,M,A,C,E & 1!With three custom closets, six windows, a renovated windowed kitchen with stainless appliances , Miele stove top and oven, 2 window AC units, plenty of storage, windowed bathroom and hardwoods, this thoughtfully laid out space has everything you need to enjoy this home for the long term. Cats welcome, sorry no dogs.NEW BUTTERFLYMX door system allows you to buzz in your deliveries from your cell! Easy Application. A MUST SEE!