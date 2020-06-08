All apartments in New York
Find more places like 194 Bleecker Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
194 Bleecker Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

194 Bleecker Street

194 Bleecker Street · (646) 418-4150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

194 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
doorman
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
REDUCED! NO FEE | NO APPLICATION & THE PERFECT LOCATION! AVAILABLE ASAP OR 7/1! ONE DAY APPROVAL !Welcome home to this bright sun splashed, airy and spacious queen sized one bedroom in the heart of Greenwich Village! The area is steeped in history with a vibrant New York City ambience, a plethora of restaurants, cafes and coffee houses and just a short distance to Washington Square Park as well as easy proximity to W4 Street subway lines: B,D,F,M,A,C,E & 1!With three custom closets, six windows, a renovated windowed kitchen with stainless appliances , Miele stove top and oven, 2 window AC units, plenty of storage, windowed bathroom and hardwoods, this thoughtfully laid out space has everything you need to enjoy this home for the long term. Cats welcome, sorry no dogs.NEW BUTTERFLYMX door system allows you to buzz in your deliveries from your cell! Easy Application. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Bleecker Street have any available units?
194 Bleecker Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 194 Bleecker Street have?
Some of 194 Bleecker Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 Bleecker Street currently offering any rent specials?
194 Bleecker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Bleecker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 194 Bleecker Street is pet friendly.
Does 194 Bleecker Street offer parking?
No, 194 Bleecker Street does not offer parking.
Does 194 Bleecker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 Bleecker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Bleecker Street have a pool?
No, 194 Bleecker Street does not have a pool.
Does 194 Bleecker Street have accessible units?
No, 194 Bleecker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Bleecker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 Bleecker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 194 Bleecker Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity