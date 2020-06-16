Amenities

FURNISHED ONLY Elegant, chic and comfortable describe this well-furnished and well renovated sun-drenched 4 bedroom/ 3 bath loft on the vibrant lower east side. Wonderful southern light floods the spacious living room, open kitchen, dining room and master bedroom suite. The master suite has a gas fireplace, 60" Samsung smart TV, spa style en-suite bathroom with separate tub & shower and a large dressing closet. 3 additional bedrooms, one, with en-suite bath, a large home office, full sized laundry room, abundant closet space and hard wood floors add to the appeal of this truly one of a kind sprawling loft. A short distance to Whole Foods, the New Museum and restaurants like Freemans Alley, and convenient to various subway lines add to the many perks of living at 191 Chrystie Street. Flex lease term & pets permitted on a case by case basis.