191 Chrystie Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:51 PM

191 Chrystie Street

191 Chrystie Street · (212) 452-4377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

191 Chrystie Street, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5-R · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
hot tub
FURNISHED ONLY Elegant, chic and comfortable describe this well-furnished and well renovated sun-drenched 4 bedroom/ 3 bath loft on the vibrant lower east side. Wonderful southern light floods the spacious living room, open kitchen, dining room and master bedroom suite. The master suite has a gas fireplace, 60" Samsung smart TV, spa style en-suite bathroom with separate tub & shower and a large dressing closet. 3 additional bedrooms, one, with en-suite bath, a large home office, full sized laundry room, abundant closet space and hard wood floors add to the appeal of this truly one of a kind sprawling loft. A short distance to Whole Foods, the New Museum and restaurants like Freemans Alley, and convenient to various subway lines add to the many perks of living at 191 Chrystie Street. Flex lease term & pets permitted on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Chrystie Street have any available units?
191 Chrystie Street has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 191 Chrystie Street have?
Some of 191 Chrystie Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Chrystie Street currently offering any rent specials?
191 Chrystie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Chrystie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 191 Chrystie Street is pet friendly.
Does 191 Chrystie Street offer parking?
No, 191 Chrystie Street does not offer parking.
Does 191 Chrystie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Chrystie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Chrystie Street have a pool?
No, 191 Chrystie Street does not have a pool.
Does 191 Chrystie Street have accessible units?
No, 191 Chrystie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Chrystie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 Chrystie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
