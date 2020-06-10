All apartments in New York
1885 Amsterdam Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

1885 Amsterdam Avenue

1885 Amsterdam Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1885 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LOCATION: 153rd and Amsterdam
TRAINS: 1, C

YOUR APARTMENT:
-Renovated! Huge Studio!
-Overhead storage
-Stainless Steel Appliances, Stone countertops, Dishwasher
-Wonderful responsive super

YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD:
-In the heart of Hamilton Heights
-Super Foodtown, Chipped Cup, Hilltop Park Alehouse
-And SO much more!

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1885 Amsterdam Avenue have any available units?
1885 Amsterdam Avenue has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1885 Amsterdam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1885 Amsterdam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1885 Amsterdam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1885 Amsterdam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1885 Amsterdam Avenue offer parking?
No, 1885 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1885 Amsterdam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1885 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1885 Amsterdam Avenue have a pool?
No, 1885 Amsterdam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1885 Amsterdam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1885 Amsterdam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1885 Amsterdam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1885 Amsterdam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1885 Amsterdam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1885 Amsterdam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
