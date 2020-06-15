All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:30 AM

185 West End Avenue

185 West End Avenue · (212) 381-2390
Location

185 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21L · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
internet access
valet service
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST! Tastefully furnished 2BR/1BA with private Balcony on high floor in desirable Lincoln Towers complex. Perfect layout with home office/2nd bedroom complete with murphy bed, east facing balcony and amazing closets. Fully renovated. 1-2 year sublet. Board Approval required. No pets. Building has full time staff and many amenities including laundry facilities, fitness center, concierge, valet, security and a gated park complete with playground, basketball court, gardens and recreational areas. Broadway convenience at your fingertips. Electric and Internet included! Available Furnished or Unfurnished. VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 West End Avenue have any available units?
185 West End Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 185 West End Avenue have?
Some of 185 West End Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
185 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 185 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 185 West End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 185 West End Avenue does offer parking.
Does 185 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 185 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 185 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 185 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 185 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
