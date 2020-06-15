185 West End Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST! Tastefully furnished 2BR/1BA with private Balcony on high floor in desirable Lincoln Towers complex. Perfect layout with home office/2nd bedroom complete with murphy bed, east facing balcony and amazing closets. Fully renovated. 1-2 year sublet. Board Approval required. No pets. Building has full time staff and many amenities including laundry facilities, fitness center, concierge, valet, security and a gated park complete with playground, basketball court, gardens and recreational areas. Broadway convenience at your fingertips. Electric and Internet included! Available Furnished or Unfurnished. VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ONLY.